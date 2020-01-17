$10,000 for Gold Rush Trails marketing video and Billie Bouchie Day celebrations

‘We were very impressed by the calibre of both projects’

The New Pathways to Gold Society is handing out $10,000 to two Cariboo projects. Half ($5,000) is going towards Gold Rush Trails marketing video, with a series of 10 to 15 short videos that will feature stories told by local residents. The other half ($5,000) is going to the Friends of the Bouchie-Milburn Society for the 4th annual Billie Bouchie Day celebrations.

NPTGS Co-Chair Terry Raymond said the projects proposed by the two organizations meet the Society’s criteria of increasing economic development and enriching the cultural fabric of the Gold Rush/Spirit Trails corridor from Hope to Barkerville.

“We were very impressed by the calibre of both projects,” said Raymond. “We know these organizations have the track-record and capacity to deliver quality projects that will benefit the communities along the corridor.”

The purpose of the videos is to enliven and enrich the spectacular landscapes in and around their communities, according to a press release, with Indigenous and non-Indigenous stories to be told. Other partners in the project include the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Indigenous Tourism BC and Destination BC and the Province of British Columbia.

“We’re excited to support these projects, which will not only help to tell a more complete story of our shared history but will attract visitors into Gold Rush/Spirit Trails communities and help build local economies,” said NPTGS Indigenous Co-Chair Cheryl Chapman.

The Billie Bouchie Day celebrations are an inclusive community-based festival celebrating Metis community-builders William Walker (Billie) Bouchie and Lizette Allard Boucher both born in Fort Alexandria near Quesnel.

