100 Mile RCMP seize credit card forgery equipment during arrest

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 92 calls for service last week.

On September 26, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 700 block of Sollows Crescent. A white 2006 Ford F350 was taken from the property sometime between 5:00 p.m. the day before and 7:00 a.m.

The truck had a red tidy tank in the box and was reportedly in poor condition. The vehicle is still outstanding.

On September 27, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Wrangler Way. A blue 1994 Ford F150 was reportedly taken between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. This vehicle is still outstanding.

On September 29, 2023, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on the 6000 block of Fawn Creek Road in relation to numerous occurrences of credit card fraud that was occurring at businesses in the 100 Mile House area.

Once inside the residence, Police located credit card-making equipment including card readers, card printers, and multiple credit and debit cards with fraudulent names. Two males were located in the residence. One male was initially detained and the other, a 37-year-old male resident of Lone Butte, was arrested for several fraud related offenses.

Several firearms were also seized. The male was later released with a first appearance for court at a later date. The investigation is continuing.

On September 29, 2023, RCMP received a report of a window that had been broken at a residence on the 400 block of Highway 97. It is believed entry was not gained to the residence.

On October 3, 2023, RCMP were called to a disturbance where a male had allegedly pointed a firearm at another person at a residence on the 6000 block of Fletcher Road.

Police attended and determined that the firearm was in fact a replica paint ball gun. Both persons were known to each other and this was not a random incident. A 41-year-old male resident from 100 Mile House was arrested and will attend court at a later date for pointing a firearm.

100 Mile House