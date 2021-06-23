100 Mile RCMP seeking man connected with 1999 Ford F350 theft

The truck was stolen from 100 Mile, recovered by Clinton RCMP and then stolen again from the impound

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a man believed to be connected with the theft of a white 1999 Ford F350 Dually Super Cab truck from the Clinton impound lot.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said RCMP received a report Wednesday morning of a stolen vehicle at the Co-Op Gas Card Lock station on Exeter Truck Road. The witness reported seeing his friend’s truck, a white 1999 Ford F350, in the area with one man and what looked to him to be a child inside. Nielsen said the witness knew the truck had been stolen out of 100 Mile House the day before and had been recovered by Clinton RCMP and taken to the impound yard.

“The witness reported the smaller person exited the truck and entered a Chevrolet Traverse being driven by a female driver with blonde hair and then that vehicle left,” Nielsen said. “The man driving the stolen truck remained in the driver’s seat, but then exited the vehicle shortly afterward and fled.”

Seconds after the driver fled, RCMP arrived on the scene and arrested him along the edge of Highway 97 after the witness pointed him out to police. The man, a Penticton resident, is currently in custody.

As part of their investigation, RCMP found security footage of the driver in the vehicle before RCMP arrived. Nielsen said the man in question is a Caucasian male with short dark hair and appears to be in his mid-20s. Anyone with information on him is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.



