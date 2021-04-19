100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating this boat. (Photo submitted).

100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding stolen boat

The theft occurred in 108 Mile Ranch.

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking information about a boat theft that took place this month in 108 Mile Ranch.

A complaint was filed April 19 reporting a 12-foot Harborcraft aluminum boat that was stolen from a fenced front yard on Qua Place sometime over the past two weeks.

Police said the boat has unique identifiers that would make it easily recognizable, and there are currently no suspects, witnesses or video surveillance available.

Anyone with information about the boat theft is asked to call 250-395-2456 and refer to file 2021-1319.


