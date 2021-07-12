100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Danessa Dunphy has been reported missing. She was last seen in the 100 Mile House area. (100 Mile RCMP - submitted).

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Danessa Dunphy, who was reported missing on Monday, July 12.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said Dunphy was last known to be in 100 Mile House on July 11. Her mother contacted police after she realized Dunphy’s phone was no longer in service and was concerned about her well-being after not hearing from her, which is unusual.

Dunphy is described as 173 cm tall, 66 kg with blonde, shoulder-length dreadlocks. Her clothing description was not known, but she was last seen wearing a bikini top and shorts. She also travels with a dog.

Police said Dunphy may also be travelling with a friend named Maegen. Although it unknown which direction the two may be travelling, it is suspected Dunphy may have gone back to Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo, where she previously lived.

100 Mile House RCMP are asking Dunphy to make contact with the police closest to her location and assure her mother and police of her well being. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Refer to file 2021-2759.



