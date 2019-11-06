100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to approximately 82 complaints or calls for service during the past week (Oct. 30 to Nov. 5).

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Halloween

While the 100 Mile House RCMP responded to approximately 14 calls throughout the evening on Oct. 31, no major events occurred. Local officers patrolled throughout the evening in various areas, handing out candy and chips to children dressed in costumes. In the report, RCMP note the members working that evening enjoyed their interaction with the community and appreciated the comments in regards to their engagement on Halloween.

Attempted theft at Save-on-Foods

At approximately 6:09 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment attended to a call for disturbance and theft-in-progress at the local grocery store on Nov. 2. A 21-year-old female was apprehended by a Loss Prevention Officer. During the arrest, the suspected attempted to strike the officer with her elbow and missed. The suspect was put in handcuffs. She was released from police custody the following day and is due to appear for court in 100 Mile House on charges for theft, disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

Bridge Lake canine returns home with a heart

The 100 Mile RCMP received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 after the family dog returned back to the Bridge Lake residence with a fresh heart in its mouth. According to RCMP, neighbourhood checks were negative for any recent hunting actions. Local conservation officers attended to the residence and after further investigation, were able to confirm the heart was from a deer.

108 Mile Ranch resident reported missing

On Nov. 3., shortly after 11 a.m., the 100 Mile RCMP was made aware of an elderly man who had been missing from his 108 Mile Ranch residence. The man was late from his daily morning walk and after search attempts from family members, the RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue assisted in the search. The man was located and returned back to his residence.

Man arrested after urinating in public

Around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3., a man was seen leaving his vehicle to urinate in the parking lot of the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment – in clear view of Highway 97 and Alder Avenue Travellers. The 56-year-old male had been waiting for someone to be released from police custody, became upset and decided that was his course of action. The male was arrested for mischief and indecent act. While the male was put into custody, he became violent with the attending members during the booking procedure. According to RCMP, no one was injured during the event.

Impaired driver

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle spotted at the Interlakes Market in Sheridan Lake, British Columbia on Nov. 5, at approximately 3:54 p.m. The report claimed an elderly woman had been seen driving up to that location with no rubber tire on the front of the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the woman driving the vehicle was impaired, after an approved screening device demand. A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition was issued and the vehicle was towed.

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile Ranch, five days after Halloween

On Nov. 5., around 8:40 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a person dressed as a clown along Lily Pad Lake Road in the 108 Mile Ranch area. The clown wore a suit with polka dots and red fluffy cotton balls attached to it. A witness had stopped and asked if the person was okay, the clown did not respond. Naturally disturbed, the complainant left the area and proceeded to call the police. The local RCMP detachment reports the clown had no red balloons and talk about “we all float down here” did not occur. The investigation is concluded, but officers would like to remind the public that Halloween is over.

Previous story
Racial discrimination complaint against B.C. theatre to proceed
Next story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

RCMP respond to 82 calls for service during the past week.

WLMHA hosts Peewee House Tournament

Nine teams gave it their all during the weekend

‘It’s a very exciting moment’; Coun. Nelson says of bridge installation connecting Scout Island, RC Cotton site

City Councillors will be in attendance Wednesday, and two designated viewing areas will be setup

‘Our lead levels are very, very low,’ Williams Lake CAO reassures city councillors

Coun. Scott Nelson said residents have been asking him about lead levels in local water

City council approves funds to host BC Provincial Mine Rescue Competition again in 2020

The event was also held in Williams Lake in 2019 at the Stampede Grounds

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Most Read