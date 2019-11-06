100 Mile RCMP respond to suspicious clown sighting in 108 Mile Ranch

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to approximately 82 complaints or calls for service during the past week (Oct. 30 to Nov. 5).

Some of the highlights are as follows:

Halloween

While the 100 Mile House RCMP responded to approximately 14 calls throughout the evening on Oct. 31, no major events occurred. Local officers patrolled throughout the evening in various areas, handing out candy and chips to children dressed in costumes. In the report, RCMP note the members working that evening enjoyed their interaction with the community and appreciated the comments in regards to their engagement on Halloween.

Attempted theft at Save-on-Foods

At approximately 6:09 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment attended to a call for disturbance and theft-in-progress at the local grocery store on Nov. 2. A 21-year-old female was apprehended by a Loss Prevention Officer. During the arrest, the suspected attempted to strike the officer with her elbow and missed. The suspect was put in handcuffs. She was released from police custody the following day and is due to appear for court in 100 Mile House on charges for theft, disturbance and assaulting a peace officer.

Bridge Lake canine returns home with a heart

The 100 Mile RCMP received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 after the family dog returned back to the Bridge Lake residence with a fresh heart in its mouth. According to RCMP, neighbourhood checks were negative for any recent hunting actions. Local conservation officers attended to the residence and after further investigation, were able to confirm the heart was from a deer.

108 Mile Ranch resident reported missing

On Nov. 3., shortly after 11 a.m., the 100 Mile RCMP was made aware of an elderly man who had been missing from his 108 Mile Ranch residence. The man was late from his daily morning walk and after search attempts from family members, the RCMP and South Cariboo Search and Rescue assisted in the search. The man was located and returned back to his residence.

Man arrested after urinating in public

Around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 3., a man was seen leaving his vehicle to urinate in the parking lot of the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment – in clear view of Highway 97 and Alder Avenue Travellers. The 56-year-old male had been waiting for someone to be released from police custody, became upset and decided that was his course of action. The male was arrested for mischief and indecent act. While the male was put into custody, he became violent with the attending members during the booking procedure. According to RCMP, no one was injured during the event.

Impaired driver

The 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle spotted at the Interlakes Market in Sheridan Lake, British Columbia on Nov. 5, at approximately 3:54 p.m. The report claimed an elderly woman had been seen driving up to that location with no rubber tire on the front of the vehicle. Upon arrival, officers determined the woman driving the vehicle was impaired, after an approved screening device demand. A 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition was issued and the vehicle was towed.

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile Ranch, five days after Halloween

On Nov. 5., around 8:40 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a person dressed as a clown along Lily Pad Lake Road in the 108 Mile Ranch area. The clown wore a suit with polka dots and red fluffy cotton balls attached to it. A witness had stopped and asked if the person was okay, the clown did not respond. Naturally disturbed, the complainant left the area and proceeded to call the police. The local RCMP detachment reports the clown had no red balloons and talk about “we all float down here” did not occur. The investigation is concluded, but officers would like to remind the public that Halloween is over.