100 Mile RCMP respond to Facebook post referencing self-harm

Earlier this morning (April 12), 100 Mile House RCMP received several calls from concerned citizens in regards to a Facebook post on one of the 100 Mile House community support pages.

A man had made a post about causing self-harm to himself. The man was quickly located from nearby members at his residence.

RCMP determined there was no ground to apprehend the male under the Mental Health Act of British Columbia at this time.

The man was left under his own recognizance as a result.

“If you know of an individual that is contemplating self-harm, please act to assist that person with obtaining support immediately by calling 911 or your local mental health unit,” said Sgt. S. Nielsen.

RCMP thank those members of the public who saw the post and called into police. 100 Mile House RCMP are completing this media release to notify the public as to the findings of the investigation and that the male has been contacted.

Previous story
CRD announces new fire chief appointments
Next story
Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Just Posted

CRD announces new fire chief appointments

These chiefs, old and new, will serve with 14 volunteer fire departments until March 30, 2022

Williams Lake Fire Department training 14 new recruits

Six signed up this year and eight last year

BREAKING: Mudslide partially blocks access to Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake

Update: Buckskin Road open to single vehicle alternating traffic

Williams Lake councillor to be acting mayor while Walt Cobb recovers from heart attack

Coun. Craig Smith will be in the mayor’s office beginning April 12

MP Doherty to host town hall in Williams Lake April 15

Williams Lake is one of four stops in a series of meetings with constituents

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

100 Mile RCMP respond to Facebook post referencing self-harm

Earlier this morning (April 12), 100 Mile House RCMP received several calls… Continue reading

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Most Read