100 Mile RCMP respond to Facebook post referencing self-harm

Earlier this morning (April 12), 100 Mile House RCMP received several calls from concerned citizens in regards to a Facebook post on one of the 100 Mile House community support pages.

A man had made a post about causing self-harm to himself. The man was quickly located from nearby members at his residence.

RCMP determined there was no ground to apprehend the male under the Mental Health Act of British Columbia at this time.

The man was left under his own recognizance as a result.

“If you know of an individual that is contemplating self-harm, please act to assist that person with obtaining support immediately by calling 911 or your local mental health unit,” said Sgt. S. Nielsen.

RCMP thank those members of the public who saw the post and called into police. 100 Mile House RCMP are completing this media release to notify the public as to the findings of the investigation and that the male has been contacted.