RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

100 Mile RCMP respond to 78 calls for service from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Calls range from well-being checks to impaired driving and break and enter.

Police conducted 18 well-being checks in January, including one on Jan. 27 that involved a 61-year-old man in 108 Mile Ranch.

100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a family member had asked police to check on the man, who lives in the 5000-block of Kallum Drive because they were concerned he had an injury and would not go to hospital. When police arrived the man said he was looking after things and didn’t need assistance at that time. Nielsen said police left the man at home in his own care as he was not a danger to himself or others and appeared healthy.

Nielsen noted such wellness checks are common in the area. In January 2021 alone, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to 18 calls for service related to similar events of “check well-being” as well as 24 mental health-related events. These are fairly consistent numbers for what we attend to in a normal month.

Driver ticketed for various offences

A 100 Mile man has found himself with a “mountain of paperwork for various offences” after he was caught driving an uninsured motorhome without a driver’s license at 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 29. 100 Mile RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the man, seen departing an address in the 400-block of Cedar Drive, was known to police for not being insured or having a licence. A search of the driver found a small amount of suspected crystal meth on his person, resulting in a search of the vehicle, where more of the controlled substance was located. The vehicle was seized and impounded. The investigation is ongoing.

Joint force operation

Police issued several violation tickets and investigated impaired driving charges during a joint force operation in the 100 Mile House area on Jan. 29.The operation, which started at 6 p.m. included the BC Highway Patrol (100 Mile House RCMP), along with local Frontline Policing, Crime Reduction Unit and Provincial Support Team members. These events have been noted before and will continue on a monthly basis, at minimum, in our area.

24-hour driving suspension

A driver in 103 Mile was issued a 24-hour driving suspension and violation ticket after being stopped by police for driving with no front plate and a burnt-out headlight at 9:18 p.m. on Jan. 30. Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the woman was arrested for impaired driving following a sobriety field test and further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert. Charges will be forwarded for Crown Counsel to approve for impaired driving. The investigation is ongoing.

Police monitor church gathering

100 Mile House RCMP were notified of a church gathering in the 5400 block of Tatton Station Road at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 31. Police attended and collected evidence related to an offence under the Emergency Program Act of B.C. As indicated previously, the people responsible for the ongoing church gatherings will be served with Offence Act notices. 100 Mile House RCMP have been working closely with our RCMP partners and other agencies to ensure enforcement of the Public Health Orders. The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle impounded

Police were called to the 6400-block of Lambley Road at 11:26 p.m. on Jan. 31 on reports a vehicle was in a pond and fully submerged. BC Ambulance arrived on the scene first, finding two local women near a vehicle stuck in a snowbank. When police arrived, the women said a third person, an unidentified man, had been driving; however, there no evidence this was the case, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. During the investigation, one of the women attempted to flee on foot, at which point the other woman – identified as the registered owner of the vehicle – said the fleeing woman was the driver and there was no man. Both women appeared to be intoxicated. The driver was detained for further investigation of impaired driving and provided a fail sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). As she had no prior history, the driver was given a second test on a different ASD, which also resulted in a fail. She was served a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Break and enter

On Feb. 1 at 1:12 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a seasonal property in the 4700-block of Caverly Road near Lac La Hache after a neighbour checking on the property found unknown suspects had rummaged through the residence. It appears two suspects had come from the roadway and pried open a window, stealing a television, a flare gun and possibly other items from the residence and outbuildings. RCMP completed their investigation, seizing items for further forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide their information anonymously.

100 Mile House

Most Read