100 Mile RCMP looking for wanted man

Cameron Eric Tucciarone is wanted after his surety has declined to serve that role

100 Mile House RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 100 Mile resident Cameron Eric Tucciarone.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the warrant was issued Friday after Tucciarone lost his surety, the person responsible for supervising him while out on bail, related to a case stemming from a 2020 investigation. McKinnon said he is charged with assault, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance and a breach of probation.

“The court issued a render warrant, an order of committal, for Mr Tucciarone and we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him so he can be returned back to custody,” McKinnon said. “He’s someone we commonly interact with and if he is located, we’re asking the members of the public to not engage him and simply pick up the phone and contact us for assistance.”

Tucciarone is described as a Caucasian male standing at 5’10”, weighing 210 pounds with an athletic build. The 45-year-old has a fair complexion, blonde hair, hazel eyes and numerous tattoos on both his arms. McKinnon said there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information on Tucciarone’s whereabouts can contact 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House