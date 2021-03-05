100 Mile RCMP looking for missing teen Haileigh Archie

Archie was reported missing from her home in Lone Butte area on March 4.

100 Mile RCMP is looking for Haileigh Archie, who was reported missing from her government-funded residence in the Lone Butte area on March 4.

Archie, 18, a member of the Canim Lake Band, was last seen by her support team in the 100 Mile House area, but appears to have been driven to Kamloops. She is described as Indigenous, about 5’5” tall and heavyset and was last seen wearing all-black clothing. She usually carries a black backpack.

100 Mile House RCMP say they were informed that a woman from 100 Mile House had driven Haileigh to Kamloops and dropped her off near the McDonald’s on the North Shore along Fortune Drive. Kamloops RCMP searched the surrounding area but was unable to find Haileigh. Family in the Kamloops area has been advised, but have not seen her.

100 Mile House RCMP is looking to speak with the woman who drove Haileigh to Kamloops in order to gather more information regarding Haileigh’s plans or whereabouts. She has been known to travel and hitchhike to the Greater Vancouver area.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Neilsen said social media posts indicate that Haileigh had stated she was “kicked out” of her residence, but this is not the case.

Haileigh has reduced capacities – she would appear to have a 12-year-old mentality to someone unknown to her – and she is considered high risk for continuing drug use and exploitation by others due to her addictions.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haileigh Archie, is asked to call the nearest RCMP or nearest policing agency immediately or contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer.

100 Mile House

