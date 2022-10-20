100 Mile RCMP looking for missing man

Adam Anil Faruk was last seen nine days ago heading for Williams Lake

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 100 Mile House man.

Adam Anil Faruk was last seen by family on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when he left 100 Mile House to visit friends in Williams Lake or 150 Mile House. It is believed he may be driving a 2002 brown Honda CRV.

Faruk, 35, stands at 170 centimetres, weighs 56 kilograms and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have seen Faruk or know his location call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House