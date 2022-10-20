Adam Anil Faruk. (Photo submitted)

Adam Anil Faruk. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile RCMP looking for missing man

Adam Anil Faruk was last seen nine days ago heading for Williams Lake

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 100 Mile House man.

Adam Anil Faruk was last seen by family on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when he left 100 Mile House to visit friends in Williams Lake or 150 Mile House. It is believed he may be driving a 2002 brown Honda CRV.

Faruk, 35, stands at 170 centimetres, weighs 56 kilograms and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

If you have seen Faruk or know his location call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal their convictions
Next story
VIDEO: DFO team rescues entangled humpback whale in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

Adam Anil Faruk. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile RCMP looking for missing man

Surinderpal Rathor stopped in a city hall Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss how things move forward following his election win Saturday night, Oct. 15. Rathor said he's thrilled to move the city forward together. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Voters chart new course with changes to Williams Lake mayor, council

Branton Regner was murdered in August 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge, allegedly for witnessing the murder of Richard ‘Savage’ Duncan in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake man to be sentenced for 2019 Rudy Johnson Bridge kidnappings, murder

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce represents about 250 businesses in Williams Lake and surrounding areas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Small businesses are the backbone of local economy: Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce