RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

100 Mile RCMP kill two pitbulls attacking livestock

Police attended a hobby farm in Forest Grove

100 Mile RCMP were called to a home on Chuckwagon Trail in Forest Grove early Sunday morning after reports of two dangerous dogs attacking livestock.

The dogs, one tan in colour and the other brown, were described as extremely large American Staffordshire Terriers – or Pitbulls – weighing over 100 pounds each.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called to the property at about 1:21 a.m. by the homeowner, who heard his chickens being attacked. As he tried to investigate, the homeowner was charged by the two dogs who were allegedly killing birds in their coop, Nielsen said. The owner was not hurt during the incident.

Police remained on-site in an attempt to locate the dogs’ owner to help control the animals, but no one was located or would take ownership of the two terriers. Nielsen said police continued to observe the dogs, who were aggressively seeking out the remaining livestock and also trying to gain access to a small barn which housed more animals.

With no other options, police destroyed the two animals, he said. Both animals were seized to examine further in an attempt to identify an owner, but so far the results have been negative.

100 Mile House RCMP would like to contact the owner of the two dogs. Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous. Please quote file 2020-4062.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brent Adolph trial on attempted murder begins Aug. 16, 2021 in Williams Lake
Next story
Study suggests video games can help mental health

Just Posted

Brent Adolph’s trial for attempted murder is slated for B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake beginning Aug. 21, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Brent Adolph trial on attempted murder begins Aug. 16, 2021 in Williams Lake

Three weeks are scheduled for the trial by judge alone

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a vehicle theft from Sunday, Nov. 15 at Dog 'n' Suds on Broadway Avenue South. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP investigating after vehicle stolen from Dog ‘n’ Suds parking lot

The vehicle is a grey, 2003 GMC Envoy

(Photo submitted)
Members of Williams Lake Fire Department knock down blaze at West Fraser mill

Firefighters were called out at 2:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Icy roads have RCMP warning Williams Lake motorists to drive with caution

Dog Creek Road and Highway 20 extra slick Monday morning

The Black Widows: Ellie Folz, Kathryn Navratil, Ivy Watson(C), Addyson Cullum, Kalli Campbell, Layal Knevel, Grace Turner, and Jessabell Trelenberg captured the Lake City Secondary School girls flag rugby title Wednesday afternoon during the championships held at the Columneetza Campus, defeating the Pink Leprechauns in the final. (Photo submitted)
Black Widows march to LCSS flag rugby title

“We decided to do flag rugby because it minimizes contact, there’s some distancing.”

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Most Read