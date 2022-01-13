100 Mile RCMP investigating semi truck involved in multi-vehicle collision, hit and run

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a northbound semi-truck failed to stop after causing a multi-vehicle collision near 100 Mile House Wednesday night, Jan. 12.

The incident occurred along Highway 97 two kilometres south of town at 11:28 p.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the white semi’s fully loaded Gordon Foods Services trailer had hit a southbound vehicle shortly after hitting a northbound vehicle in the same area, failing to stop both times. Another vehicle hauling a trailer became involved when it was unable to stop to avoid hitting the initial southbound vehicle, which had come to a stop.

“It appears that the semi trailer had lost control of the trailer, hit the northbound vehicle, corrected over and hit the southbound vehicle and kept going,” Nielsen said, adding the roads were found to be extremely icy that night.

All of the drivers involved in the hit and run were checked by BC Ambulance at the scene, with only the initial southbound driver taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Nielsen said RCMP discovered the suspect semi-trailer parked in CO-OP Cardlock near Canim-Hendrix Road and seized the vehicle for investigation, including evidence collected at the scene. The registered owner of the semi is co-operating with the police, though the driver has not yet been located.

Officers are seeking anyone with further information or dashcam footage that shows the “driving behaviour” of the vehicle to contact the RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222- TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House