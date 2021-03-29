100 Mile RCMP investigating break-and-enter, vehicle theft near 111 Mile

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter and the theft of two vehicles near 111 Mile House.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police were called Sunday to a break-and-enter in the 4200-block of Highway 97 near 111 Mile where a gate to a local business had been smashed, two pieces of the fence damaged and two vehicles were missing from the property. The building itself was secure and had not been entered. A company representative later confirmed that two trucks had been stolen.

Later the day, officers were called to the 4000-block of Dempsey Lake Road for a report of suspicious circumstances. The complainant reported an unknown male had come to his front door stating his truck was stuck and wanted to borrow the phone. The complainant reported seeing an ATV that he thought looked like his neighbour’s, who was away at the time.

The complainant reported the incident to police after the suspect had left. RCMP located the two stolen trucks from the earlier break-and-enter. Both were seized for forensic examination. Other investigations are being opened in the same area, and police believe more break and enters could be located within the 111 Mile House area, specifically Spring Lake Road.

These investigations are ongoing. Several witnesses have already come forward with information on possible suspects, their locations and direction of travel(s) that day. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or if they wish to remain anonymous, can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS(8477) to provide their information.

“100 Mile House RCMP appreciates our community keeping their eyes open and contacting us when something seems suspicious in their neighbourhoods,” Nielsen said. “Remember – if it is suspicious to you, it will be suspicious to us, so please call it in!”

