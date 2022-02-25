100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in

Parcel-sized boxes and a few of the normal mailboxes along Mercer Road were broken into Thursday.

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a break-in at mailboxes along Mercer Road near Horse Lake Road.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said larger parcel-sized boxes and a few of the normal mailboxes were broken into Thursday, causing damage to some of the doors. Patrols were made in the local area but didn’t find any other damages or thefts.

A witness told police they had seen a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Lexus, with a male and female inside, near the location. The female may have been wearing a white jacket.

“It is unknown if these individuals were involved in the break-in. However, it would be helpful to police for those persons to come forward and identify themselves to provide information regarding this event,” Nielsen said in a media release.

Police conducted neighbourhood checks in the morning but no one reported seeing anything suspicious, Nielsen said. Canada Post has been advised of the damage to the boxes and will be contacting the renters directly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to file 2022-535.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Family claims vicious dogs killed woman found dead in Lower Mainland blueberry field
Next story
B.C. Housing reviews cultural safety of facility after deaths of 6 Indigenous men

Just Posted

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars and Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines Ltd., sign a participation and co-operation agreement at the new WLFN administration building on Quigli Road, February 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation signs agreement with Taseko Mines

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program volunteers Judy Gibbons, left, and Surinderpal Rathor are gearing up to offer the program in 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Community Volunteer Income Tax program ready to roll in Williams Lake

Consulting forester Ken Day, left, checks in with contractor Peter Nilsson who is doing fuel management work in the forest off the Chimney Valley Road. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Fuel management work underway on outskirts of Williams Lake