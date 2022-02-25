100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in

Parcel-sized boxes and a few of the normal mailboxes along Mercer Road were broken into Thursday.

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a break-in at mailboxes along Mercer Road near Horse Lake Road.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said larger parcel-sized boxes and a few of the normal mailboxes were broken into Thursday, causing damage to some of the doors. Patrols were made in the local area but didn’t find any other damages or thefts.

A witness told police they had seen a dark-coloured sedan, possibly a Lexus, with a male and female inside, near the location. The female may have been wearing a white jacket.

“It is unknown if these individuals were involved in the break-in. However, it would be helpful to police for those persons to come forward and identify themselves to provide information regarding this event,” Nielsen said in a media release.

Police conducted neighbourhood checks in the morning but no one reported seeing anything suspicious, Nielsen said. Canada Post has been advised of the damage to the boxes and will be contacting the renters directly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to file 2022-535.



