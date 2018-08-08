Sharon Vance drops off donations to the Free Press office on Tuesday morning. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

100 Mile House resident hopes to bring donations to Telegraph Creek

Donations can be dropped off at the Tribune office

A Cariboo resident is putting together a donation run to Telegraph Creek, where the Alkali Lake fire has grown to 2,800 hectares. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine ordered the evacuation of the area and 27 structures have already been lost as of Tuesday, Aug. 7.

“I’m really hoping people are going to be feeling that they’re going to give back because we received so much help [during 2017 wildfires]. We had Fort McMurray bringing supplies to us and I’m hoping to help this small community that’s suffering right now and they’re panicked just like we were,” said Amy Tinson, the organizer of the drive. “I’m hoping people will be able to relate to that.”

Tinson decided to start the drive on the night of Aug. 5, before putting together a Facebook page on Aug. 6.

So far, she has found a number of drop off spots for donations in the different locations, including the Tinson home and Williams Lake Tribune office. A full list of locations in 100 Mile House, Prince George, Terrace, Smithers, Whitehorse and Hazelton can be found on the Telegraph Creek Donation Drive Facebook page.

Tinson came up with the idea after her own experiences during the 2017 Wildfires in the South Cariboo.

Her family, consisting of her husband and five kids were evacuated and when they came back, they found their home had significant water damage from sprinklers.

“The basement had flooded, so there was black mould and everything,” she recalled. “I had been strong the whole time. My kids had never seen me cry or nothing and when our house was damaged I had to go down to Emergency Services at the arena. That was the first time I cried because I have five kids – where am I going to stay?”

Included in the family of seven was a six-week-old baby.

The family was put up in a hotel for a night before her insurance company set her up for a month at the Spruce Hill Resort until her home was repaired and it was liveable enough. Her children had to sleep on mattresses on the kitchen floor.

One of the other factors in her deciding to put together this drive is her husband. He grew up in Glenora, a small community just 18 kilometres southwest of Telegraph Creek. His father still lives there and one of the aforementioned homes lost to the fire belonged to some childhood friends.

As of 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, Tinson has only received $70 through e-transfer but hopes to gather enough donations, especially non-perishable foods, diapers and clothing to make a run up to Telegraph Creek over the weekend.

She only plans on driving to Prince George because she has found someone else there who can go further. She is also looking for an enclosed trailer if someone is willing to lend her one.

The Tribune will be accepting donations until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Corina Holzapfel brought in donations to the Free Press for Telegraph Creek.

Previous story
Shag Creek area under evacuation order, area expanded
Next story
No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

Just Posted

Shag Creek area under evacuation order, area expanded

93 properties are being told to evacuate immediately

Two Fires of Note now located in the Cariboo; five more fires sparked yesterday

An evacuation alert was issued for the Shag Creek area far west of Quesnel last night

Barrel racing provincial finals fill Stampede Grounds

The Williams Lake Stampede grounds teemed with excitement this weekend

VIDEO:Trattoria Pasta Shoppe dishes up final meals to loyal customers

Family-run Italian restaurant bids adieu after 20 years in business

Woman drowned in Lac la Hache during the long weekend

On Aug. 6, 100 Mile RCMP were notified of a possible drowning… Continue reading

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Update: Highway 3 closed as BC Wildfire fights grass fire near Hedley

Air support is on its way to the fire that is backing up traffic on Highway 3

B.C. city to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

Decision made in 2017 through approval of Witness Reconciliation Program

No B.C. region left untouched with 462 wildfires burning

More wildfires have started in 2018 than 2017, but those fires have burned far less hectares.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

Kennedy Stewart recently gave up the riding so he could run for mayor in Vancouver

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Scientists probe ‘next steps’ after emaciated orca finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see how to best treat J50

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Most Read