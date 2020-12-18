RCMP.

100 Mile House RCMP kept busy this month

Mail theft, road checks and a report of human remains among the files.

  • Dec. 18, 2020 12:55 p.m.
  • News

100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of identity theft along Dogwood Avenue in 100 Mile House in early December. A woman reported her email had been hacked and her information was being used to forward a loan request in her name. The website being used was based in Quebec. Fortunately, there was no loss of funds. Police reminds the public to ensure they use stronger passwords, which are sometimes suggested by their phones or security software support, to protect their name and other securities.

A road check was held along Canim-Hendrix Road near Canim Lake South Road on Dec. 10, which involved the 100 Mile RCMP Indigenous Policing Services and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement. A large number of vehicles, both commercial and personal, were checked. This is an ongoing project supported by the Canim Lake Band to ensure the safety of their and all local communities.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report a vehicle theft on Dec. 10 from a residence in the 100-block of Dogwood Avenue. The complainant reported that a former employee had stolen his work truck and left, destination unknown. The vehicle was located, almost immediately, parked in front of another residence along Cedar Avenue. Two witnesses advised who had custody of the vehicle and provided statements to Police. Charges will be forwarded for approval once the investigation is completed. The truck has been returned to the owner.

On Dec. 13, 100 Mile RCMP Highway Patrol completed a traffic stop on a vehicle refueling at gas pumps along Exeter Station Road. The driver was using marked fuel to fill his personal vehicle. The driver was showing signs of impairment and a beer was located in the driver’s door. A roadside breath test resulted in two failed readings. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition legislation. He was also served a number of violation tickets. Once the vehicle was towed, the driver was taken home by the officer.

Canada Post has reported that parcel boxes broken into in the Higgins Road area near Mahood Lake on Dec. 14. It is unknown if any parcels were in the containers at the time, but each module was open. A number of these events have occurred recently in the great 100 Mile House RCMP detachment area. Please report any strange activity seen around mailboxes if observed. This file is concluded pending more information of any items being stolen.

On Dec. 15, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of possible human remains in the 5000-block of Kinnicum Road in 108 Mile Ranch. The complainant reported finding what he believed to be a human finger bone in his dog’s kennel that morning. It is unknown where the dog may have retrieved it from, as it had recently been relocated from Kamloops. BC Conservation Officers attended with the officer to investigate, and believed the exhibit was a bear’s finger bone. Photos of the bone were forwarded on to their identification service and it was proven to be a bear’s paw bone. Our file is concluded.

Anyone with information on these or other events occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, can contact an officer by calling 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

100 Mile House

Most Read