100 Mile House RCMP investigating late-night suspected homicide, one person dead

One person is dead and RCMP are conducting a homicide investigation following a report of shots fired in an industrial area of 100 Mile House earlier this week.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Exeter Station Road on Tuesday, Oct. 19 late in the evening. Upon arriving at the scene officers found an individual who had already succumbed to their injuries, BC RCMP Communications Cpl. Madonna Saunderson noted in a news release Thursday.

Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide. The North District Major Crime Unit was called and has control of the investigation, Saunderson said.

The RCMP have taped off the scene, a large shop on Exeter Station Road, and are now investigating how the individual died and what circumstances led to their death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477.



