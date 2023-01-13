100 Mile Fire Rescue responds to a kitchen fire at the Sundials last Thursday evening. (100 Mile Fire Rescue photo)

100 Mile House kitchen fire extinguished by neighbour at Sundials

The fire had the potential to cause extensive damage to the multi-unit building

Fast thinking by a neighbour helped to extinguish a kitchen fire at the Sundials apartment building Thursday.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said firefighters were called to the six-unit building on Cedar Avenue, across from the hospital, at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

“The unit was full of smoke and was caused by a pot on the stove which had contained cooking oil and had caught on fire,” Hollander said. “The fire was extinguished by a neighbour using a portable fire extinguisher. Crews ventilated the smoke from the home and turned it back over to the owner.”

Hollander said they were met outside by the owner of the unit, who sustained smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

He added there was extensive damage to the unit’s stove, hood vent and nearby curtains. If the neigbour hadn’t used the fire extinguisher, he added, the fire had the potential to cause extensive property damage and loss of life.

Hollander reminded the public to never leave their cooking unattended and ensure they have a quality fire extinguisher near their kitchen. Residents should also call 911 without delay in the event of a fire.


100 Mile House

