100 Mile Fire Rescue fighting blaze at Gold Trail Recycling

100 Mile Fire Rescue is currently suppressing a bale fire at Gold Trail Recycling.

The fire was reported late Tuesday afternoon by passersby. On arrival fire chief Roger Hollander said they found several bales of compressed cardboard and other bales of salvaged materials on fire.

“We have a few items that are on fire. Bales of cardboard and paper, a little bit of a loader that’s on fire as well, so lots of exposures,” Hollander said. “My concern right now is to make sure it doesn’t progress and move any further into the storage unit facilities (behind the fire).”

Three fire trucks were on the scene fighting the blaze, with firefighters using one of Gold Trail’s other loaders to break up the bales in order to soak the debris. Hollander said they were lucky to have access to two fire hydrants to fight the blaze.

Hollander expects the fire suppression efforts to take several hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. During this time he asks the public to avoid the area.

There is no apparent cause for the fire at this time.

“Our job is to make sure we contain it to the area of origin,” Hollander said. “The investigation will move into the cause when the fire is suppressed.”



