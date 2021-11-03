100 Mile Fire Rescue extracts single occupant from rollover

100 Mile Fire Rescue rescued the occupant of an overturned vehicle Wednesday morning by cutting the doors off one side. The patient was delivered into the care of B.C. Ambulance for treatment. (Photo submitted)

One person was taken to hospital after being trapped in a rollover on Highway 24 early Wednesday morning.

100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 8 a.m. to extricate the person from the vehicle, which had flipped upside down in a nearby ditch.

“This patient was entrapped so we had to remove both doors from the vehicle as well as the post that holds those doors together,” Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander said. “We used our new battery-operated extrication tools.”

After pulling the person from the care, they were put in the care of B.C. Ambulance and transported to hospital. Hollander didn’t know the extent of the individual’s injuries Wednesday morning.

Fire Rescue was supported by 100 Mile House RCMP and the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department. Hollander advises the public to drive, noting they have seen an increase in calls this fall.

hr width=“75%“>



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House