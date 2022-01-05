Dog sniffs out 100 kg of meth at B.C. border after suspect tries to flee

Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)
Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)Canada Border Services Agency says 100 kg of methamphetamine was seized at the Pacific Highway border on Oct. 18, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP today (Jan. 5) announced the seizure of 100 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Pacific Highway border, along with the arrest of a traveller who tried to flee the scene.

The incident occurred on Oct. 18, 2021.

According to a news release, border services officers were conducting a primary inspection of a northbound vehicle when “the traveller fled the port of entry at high speed.”

RCMP were alerted, and the traveller – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – was intercepted and returned to the port, where the vehicle underwent further examination.

Officers found “several large commercially sealed bags containing a white crystalline substance in the trunk,” the release states.

READ ALSO: $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

A CBSA detector dog indicated the find was positive for narcotics, and the traveller was arrested for fleeing and smuggling.

The traveller and drugs were transferred to the BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Border Enforcement Team for further investigation.

Insp. Jim Leonard, acting officer in charge of the FSOC, said the investigation “highlights the excellent collaboration and working relationship with our key partner, the CBSA.”

“It’s because of the high level of communication with them, that we are able to keep the border secure and protect our communities from the importation of these harmful illicit substances.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

border agencyMeth seizedSurrey

Previous story
Prolific offender arrested following New Year’s Eve standoff in Williams Lake
Next story
Otter with a toothache, cougar in a pink collar top most ‘unique’ calls for BC COS in 2021

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

George Jennex (left) and Len Butler, Conservation Inspector of the Thompson Cariboo Region (middle), show off Jennex’s Shurlock hitches in Williams Lake. The improved safety of the hitch will help reduce hitch decoupling and prevent theft on Conservation trucks in the Cariboo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quesnel inventor’s hitches now being used by Cariboo BC Conservation officers

The city of Williams Lake is looking at doing some FireSmart work in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake agenda)
City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course

BC Assessment has released 2021 property assessments online. (City of Williams Lake photo)
STICKER SHOCK: BC Assessment property values up significantly in Williams Lake