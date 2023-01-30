Barkerville Historic Town & Park is excited to announce the dates for its 2023 main season.

This year’s 100 Days of Barkerville will begin on Saturday, June 3 and run until Sunday, September 10.

The season will have its live interpretation programs, open shops, and restaurants. Visitors will be able to take in old favourites such as the Guided Town Tour and Cornish Waterwheel, learn about Chinese culture, and immerse themselves in the stories of the Original Peoples of this land. The blacksmith’s forge will be hot, and the printing press will be spinning at the Cariboo Sentinel.

“We’re very excited to confirm our dates for this season,” says Kate Cox, CEO of Barkerville Historic Town & Park. “We are still in recovery from the financial hit caused by COVID and two seasons of wildfire emergencies in the local area, so we are constantly evaluating how to best preserve our programming. These 100 days are the time of year we can serve the greatest number of visitors, so by focussing on them, we are better able to ensure that Barkerville will continue for future generations.”

July 1st will see the continuation of Barkerville’s Dominion Day and the season’s opening of the Theatre Royal. The day will also include games for participants of all ages, special celebrations in Chinatown, and evening festivities at the House Hotel.

Barkerville’s 8th Annual Indigenous Celebration will return as a two-day event on the weekend of August 19-20. Visitors will get a taste of Indigenous culture and history, and the weekend will include an artists’ market, games, dancers, stories, and complimentary bannock.

The Chinese Mid-Autumn Moon Festival will help close out the season on Saturday, September 9 and will include contests, lion and dragon dances, and special evening performances at the Theatre Royal.

Annual passes for the historic site are already on sale at Barkerville’s website with an early bird discount of 15 per cent off running until March 19.

Barkerville’s cottages and historic guest houses are booking up fast, and this summer’s reservations for the campgrounds are now available online.

For more information about our upcoming season or to donate to Barkerville Historic Town & Park, visit our website or phone 1-888-994-3332.

Cariboo