1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Quesnel

The crash was just outside the Quality Inn on Highway 97 in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel’s city limits Sunday afternoon.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Front Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday July 4 where one person was taken away by EHS, appearing to have sustained serious injuries.

Emergency crews were seen treating the man just outside the Quality Inn near downtown Quesnel.

A motorcycle was resting in the southbound lane of Highway 97 nearby.

