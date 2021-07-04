1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Quesnel

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel’s city limits Sunday afternoon.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to Front Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday July 4 where one person was taken away by EHS, appearing to have sustained serious injuries.
Emergency crews were seen treating the man just outside the Quality Inn near downtown Quesnel.
A motorcycle was resting in the southbound lane of Highway 97 nearby.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.