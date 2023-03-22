RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

1 person in grave condition, 3 injured after crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Crash happened around 6:15p.m. on March 21

One person is in grave condition and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Tuesday evening (March 21).

Police initially announced that one person had died in the incident, which happened around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward with Kelowna BC Highway Patrol.

