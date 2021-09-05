RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 1 crash east of Revelstoke

Crash has shut down the highway

A collision between four vehicles has left one person dead and four others injured, on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden took place just after 8 a.m. Officers from the Golden RCMP as well as BC Emergency Health Services responded.

Witnesses reported that an eastbound pick-up truck veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motorhome. A pickup towing a holiday trailer and a semi were also caught up in the incident.

The driver of the pickup, a 48-year-old man from Saskatchewan, died at the scene. His passengers, a woman and a child, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the motor home was airlifted to hospital and a child passenger was transported by vehicle to hospital. Both have what are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger was not injured.

The occupants of the pick-up with the trailer and the driver of the semi were not injured.

According to Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the RCMP, the cause of the collision remains undetermined; however, speed and alcohol have been ruled out.

The highway was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

