$1.35 million CERIP funds going to projects in Williams Lake

Four projects in Williams Lake have received Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program funding. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Four Williams Lake projects have received Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) grant funding from the province for a total value of $1.35 million.

The projects will have a direct impact on the local community, said Beth Veenkamp, the city’s economic development officer, noting the city commends all of the organizations that submitted applications and city staff remain committed to connecting with local non-profit groups to find other avenues of funding.

Veenkamp said the city supported eight applications to CERIP and submitted one of its own.

Mayor Walt Cobb said staff and council were pleased to see the success of the city’s boardwalk project and several non-profit organizations receive funding.

“The city and region will see many economic benefits from these provincial grant approvals, and we thank the province for its investment in our community.”

Projects that received funding include:

City of Williams Lake multi-user boardwalk for the Williams Creek and river valley – $550,000.

Williams Lake Trail Riders Association for its stable and riding arena re-roofing project – $109,803.

Williams Lake Cycling Club trail upgrade project including construction of downhill trail and improvements to uphill route on Fox Mountain trail network. – $253,085.

Potato House Sustainable Community Society for Potato House heritage restoration and rehabilitation – $449,000.

