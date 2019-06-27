Local residents action small wildfire near Tatlayoko Lake Wednesday

The .01 hectare fire discovered Wednesday was mostly out by the time a BC Wildfire Service crew arrived

A wildfire estimated to be .01 hectares near Tatlayoko Lake was discovered Wednesday, June 26.

The area is west of Williams Lake about 242 kilometres.

Cariboo Fire Information officer Erin Bull said they received several calls about the fire on Wednesday and dispatched an initial attack crew of three firefighters.

“By the time they got there some local residents has actioned the fire and had it mostly out,” Bull said. “Our crews did monitor the fire and today we will be sending out a response officer to confirm that it is out.”

At this point the cause of the fire is under investigation, Bull said, noting the area also received quite a bit of rain.

As of Thursday, June 27, it is the only fire shown on the BC Wildfire interactive map within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The CFC lifted the category two fire ban in the Cariboo region effective June 26 at noon, while the category three ban remains in place until Sept. 29, 2019 or until the public is otherwise notified.

Category two fires permitted again for Cariboo region effective June 26

Presently the BC Wildfire Service has deployed more than 672 personnel to support fire suppression efforts in Alberta.


A .01 hectare fire was discovered near Tatlayoko Lake Wednesday, June 26.

