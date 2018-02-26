Gold medallist in the women’s halfpipe Cassie Sharpe, of Canada, celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Calgary’s mayor says hard evidence — and not warm, fuzzy emotions over Canada’s strong showing at the Pyeongchang Olympics — should drive discussions over a potential 2026 Winter Games bid.

Naheed Nenshi says he understands how excited everyone is about Team Canada’s record 29-medal hardware haul.

But Nenshi says cooler heads should prevail and that’s why there was little public discussion about Calgary’s potential 2026 bid while the Pyeongchang Games were on.

The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee has pegged the cost of holding the Games at $4.6 billion, with revenues covering about half that.

Nenshi says city council should have a firm idea of whether a bid will go ahead by the end of June, but Calgary must signal by the end of March if it wants to continue talks with the International Olympic Committee.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas says the 1988 Olympics put Calgary on the map and the prospect of hosting again pulls at his heartstrings, but he’s skeptical a 2026 bid makes financial sense.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Maritimes want their own CFL team

Just Posted

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs near Williams Lake

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Ruth Lord is celebrating her 100th birthday this week

Friends and family are invited to an open house Tuesday, Feb 27 at Williams Lake Senior’s Village

Sunshine and mild temperatures for Williams Lake Monday

Above zero temperatures predicted for the work week

Wildfires and floods reponse survey available online

B.C. residents are being encouraged to provide feedback to an independent review of how last year’s wildfires and floods were handled.

SLIDESHOW/VIDEO: Elementary racers blaze up trails at Bull Mountain

The annual Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club Elementary School Races were a hit Sunday.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Canucks have to settle for acquiring players at NHL trade deadline

Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek

Fans greet returning Olympians in Vancouver

Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe

B.C. NDP getting employer push-back on health care tax

Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities

Greyhound passenger speaks of chaos and fear during Coquihalla crash

Surrey woman Jane Green recounts terrifying moments, and a good emergency response

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Most Read

  • Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

    Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor