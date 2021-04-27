Bike safety, awareness, theme for upcoming HUB International Bike Rodeo

All registrants will also be entered into a draw to win a free bike

Aidan Ryan, 7, gives his bike a wash after completing all the safety and riding stations at a past bicycle rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Bicycle fun and safety will be the theme this Sunday, May 2 for the annual HUB International Bike Rodeo in Williams Lake.

The free event, held in partnership with the City’s Recreation Services Department, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed, Canadian Tire and the Potato House, teaches children about bicycle safety and how to control their bikes. And all children who can ride tricycles or bicycles are encouraged to attend.

This year, in order to keep the event following COVID-19 health regulations, anyone interested in participating is asked to pre-register by calling the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at 250-398-7665 or online at www.williamslake.ca/programregistration.

There are five, hourly time slots available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with each slot allowed to have a maximum of 12 children registered for a total of 60 participants.

If any youth don’t have a bike or helmet and would still like to participate, the Potato House will provide recycled items to use.

Also included as part of the bike rodeo, staff from Red Shred’s will be on hand conducting bicycle safety inspections, while participants will rotate through each of the six stages — each incorporating an important element of riding a bike and raising safety awareness.

Adding to the excitement, all registrants will also be entered into a draw to win a free bike to be drawn at the event’s conclusion.



