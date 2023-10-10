A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank alleging it failed to pay or properly pay its mobile mortgage specialists vacation and/or public holiday pay on their commissions, volume bonuses and other variable payments. A person walks past a TD Bank sign in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

TD mobile mortgage specialists file class action suit

Case alleges more than 1,000 people did not receive their proper vacation and holiday pay

A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank alleging more than 1,000 TD mobile mortgage specialists across Canada did not receive their proper vacation and holiday pay.

The case alleges the bank failed to pay or properly pay its mobile mortgage specialists vacation and/or public holiday pay on their commissions, volume bonuses and other variable payments.

It alleges the money was owed, but not paid, on top of the set commissions and other non-salary compensation.

The allegations have yet to be tested or proven in court.

Jason Chiang, who worked for TD in Vancouver for nearly 13 years, is the proposed representative plaintiff for the case filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

TD spokeswoman Ashleigh Murphy says the bank is reviewing the allegations and will take appropriate action within the courts.

Banking

UPDATE: GM utoworkers strike ends less than 24 hours after it begins

