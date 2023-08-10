Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits a transit station in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exits a transit station in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading out on a B.C. vacation

Destination not made public, privacy requested

Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The PMO is not specifying where they will be staying, but says they are set to return to Ottawa on Aug. 18.

Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced last week that they are separating but that they still plan to spend time together as a family.

They also asked for privacy for the well-being of their three children.

The Prime Minister’s Office says it consulted with the ethics commissioner about the trip and that the Trudeaus are paying for their own stay.

The prime minister travels on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even for personal travel.

Trudeau violated conflict-of-interest rules in 2016 when he took a vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas, and his office says he consults the ethics commissioner ahead of personal travel to ensure it follows guidelines.

READ ALSO: Trudeaus announce separation after 18 years of marriage

READ ALSO: Ethics watchdog: PM didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy
Next story
Police using social media accounts as Meta begins blocking Canadian news

Just Posted

Michael Moses, Williams Lake city councillor, right, poses for a photo with Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake city councillor Moses attends Assembly of First Nations

A garbage can gets swept away down Carson Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 9 as heavy rain hits Williams Lake. (Candace Isnardy photo)
Thunderstorm drops 17.2 mm of rain on Williams Lake Aug. 9

Gerald Pinchbeck returned to his hometown in 2022 to work as the communications manager at the Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: A job with the CRD drew Gerald Pinchbeck home to Williams Lake

South Cariboo Regional Airport manager Ross Donahue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
CRD renews South Cariboo Airport contract with Donahue Airfield Services