Pictures of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon, are left with candles at a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of a shooting on Sunday evening on Danforth, Ave. in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

Toronto’s police chief says there is no evidence to support a claim by the Islamic State terror group that it was behind a deadly shooting in the city’s Greektown district.

Mark Saunders says his force will continue to “explore every investigative avenue,” but there’s no information linking ISIL to the attack.

The Islamic State claimed that one of its “soldiers” carried out the attack in response to its calls to target citizens of the U.S-led coalition battling it. The claim appears on one of the group’s social media channels, and a security member of the group was quoted speaking to the group’s Amaq news agency.

Saunders says investigators have “no evidence to support these claims.”

WATCH: Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

“Accurate information about this investigation will only be released by the Toronto Police Service,” Saunders said in a statement. “We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health.”

An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed in Sunday night’s shooting, and 13 others were injured. The gunman, who has been identified as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was found dead nearby.

Hussain’s parents have said their son had severe mental health issues all his life and had not responded to treatment.

The federal public safety minister has said Hussain was not on any federal watchlists associated with national security.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto police identify 10-year-old girl killed in mass shooting
Next story
Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

Just Posted

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

Rural fire departments lack basic equipment in the Cariboo

MLA Coralee Oakes says funding is needed now

Williams Lake city councillor eyes future after politics

Sue Zacharias looks at other ways she can give back

Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire

Located near Maze Lake Road

FIRE UPDATE: Crews keep fires in the Cariboo manageable so far

Grain Creek fire largest in Cariboo Fire Centre at 20 hectares, possible campfire ban on the way

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Province to seize two Haida Gwaii homes, two residents face homelessness

Homes built in Hooterville near Queen Charlotte are considered Crown land

Gas prices in Quesnel some of cheapest in Cariboo region

The city’s stations are charging 136.9, with surrounding cities charging more to refuel

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Most Read