New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh makes his way to the podium for a news conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Singh, who has been head of the federal NDP since 2017, is also to face a mandatory leadership review — his first since the 2021 election – during the NDP convention Oct. 14, 2023.

NDP to debate Israel-Hamas conflict in emergency resolution

Singh, who has been head of the federal NDP since 2017, is also to face a mandatory leadership review

Decked out in orange gear and pins, hundreds of people gathered at the NDP convention, where leader Jagmeet Singh is set to take the stage Saturday afternoon.

The convention’s second day opened in Hamilton with more than 950 delegates in attendance, almost doubling the previous days’ attendance.

Singh, who has been head of the federal NDP since 2017, is also to face a mandatory leadership review — his first since the 2021 election.

At the last convention held in April 2022, 87 per cent of delegates voted against triggering a leadership race.

The vote is expected to follow Singh’s speech.

The New Democrats are also set to debate the war between Israel and Hamas at their convention.

READ MORE: Violence fuels growing tensions in the occupied West Bank

Several emergency resolutions that address the Middle Eastern conflict condemn the attacks by Hamas militants, while one calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

With just 30 minutes for delegates to debate the resolutions, not all of them are expected to be discussed.

However, a resolution that’s been given top priority calls for the party to pull out of the confidence-and-supply deal with the Liberals, unless the governing party commits to a universal and entirely public pharmacare program.

The Canadian Press

