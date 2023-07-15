A pedestrians runs through a rainstorm Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Montreal. Power outages persist in the Montreal area after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec on Thursday, downing trees, snapping poles and breaking wires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A pedestrians runs through a rainstorm Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Montreal. Power outages persist in the Montreal area after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec on Thursday, downing trees, snapping poles and breaking wires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

More than 8,000 Quebec households still without power following severe storm

Around 400 Hydro-Québec teams were in the field working to restore electricity

Power outages persist in the Montreal area 48 hours after severe thunderstorms ripped through southern Quebec, downing trees, snapping poles and breaking wires.

Hydro-Québec reports more than 8,100 customers are still without power as of Saturday afternoon, down from more than 20,000 earlier in the day and a Thursday evening peak of more than 300,000.

There are 182 ongoing outages, down from more than 500 Saturday morning, with most remaining blackouts in Montreal and the regions to its north and south.

The utility company said Saturday morning (July 15) that work to repair the electricity network in some isolated areas could last until the beginning of next week.

Around 400 Hydro-Québec teams were in the field working to restore electricity to affected areas Saturday.

Thursday’s storm also caused localized flooding in Montreal, where a city spokesperson said some neighbourhoods received a month’s worth of rain in less than two hours.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outagesQuebec

Previous story
Fade into the night: Fireflies facing threats from climate change and light pollution
Next story
Canadian Rangers to help evacuate Quebec Cree communities threatened by wildfires

Just Posted

A thick smoky haze is visible over Williams Lake as resident calls for change. (Timothy Vant photo)
LETTER: Writing is in the sky

The B.C. Wildfire map of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as of Saturday, July 15 2023. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Wildfire fighting 29 active fires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin

Sherry Yonkman, Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director, left and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor present a public art grant to artists Tiffany Jorgensen, centre and Sarah Sigurdson, right, for the mural they created for Stampede Glass owner Brian Doering, second from right. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake artists receive portion of city/BIA public art grant for new mural

“Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) had a Me7 Sítsmens (Blanket Ceremony) on May 6th to honour those that have come forward to tell their story. We were so thankful to be able to give out over 40 quilts that you put so much time, effort and love into. This is only the first Me7 Sítsmens that WLFN hosted, with more planned in the future,” said Dominique Melanson, Title & Rights Coordinator, Administrative Coordinator, St. Joseph’s Mission Investigation. (Photo submitted)
Residential school survivors in the Cariboo find comfort in quilts