Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks to members of the media following an acquittal in his case at a Gatineau, Que., courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks to members of the media following an acquittal in his case at a Gatineau, Que., courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, acquitted on sex assault charge, settles lawsuit

Fortin was removed as head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign in May 2021

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Fortin was removed as head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign in May 2021 while he was under investigation for an allegation dating back to 1988, when he was at military college.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, for which he was acquitted in last December after a trial in the civilian Quebec Superior Court, and the Canadian Armed Forces also cleared him the next month.

Fortin filed a lawsuit in March against 16 high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, and the Liberal cabinet ministers who held the defence and health portfolios at the time that he was turfed from his high-profile position.

A statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, which sought $6 million in damages, accused officials of negligent investigation, the inappropriate public disclosure of private facts, breach of confidence and conspiracy to cause damages.

A joint statement today from the Defence Department and the Canadian Armed Forces says the legal proceedings have been resolved and that the parties will not be commenting.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Sexual assault trial concludes for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, ex-vaccine campaign head

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NDP to debate Israel-Hamas conflict in emergency resolution
Next story
‘It was intolerable’: Ottawa local testifies at trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers

Just Posted

Big Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue members Chris Shephard, Richard Lucy, Mark Wilkie, Joel Bruneski, Micaiah Taylor, Ken Waters, Brad MacKendrick, Isabella Plasun, Ian Bruneski, Lora Mears and Virginia Waters. (Photo submitted)
Big Lake Fire and Rescue plans for auto-ex training

Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department members left to right standing Rick Rhodes, Lorrie Rhodes, Tony Clark, Cheryl Lawrence, Derek Beaulieu and Chris Lawrence, kneeling Larry Straza, Rick Jelley and Graham Smith. Missing are Dale Gray, Mike Foote and Robin Storoschuk outside the fire hall which also serves as a community hall. Members not pictured are Sean Lawrence, Jack Jacobsen, Darcy Carrier and Brandt Carrier. (Photo submitted)
Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department gets transmission tower, own radio channel

Woodland Jewellers Ltd has been a family-owned and operated business in Williams Lake since 1933. Pictured above are third and fourth generation past and current owners; Cindy Watt, Geoff Bourdon, Kendal Bourdon and Brenda Bourdon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Woodland Jewellers celebrates 90 years in Williams Lake

The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Young athletes take over Boitanio Park for annual cross country run