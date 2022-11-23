Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas

Jones claimed the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax, parents were ‘crisis actors’

A Texas judge says she will not lower the nearly $50-million punishment levied against Infowars host Alex Jones.

The award was imposed by a jury in a civil lawsuit accusing Jones of defaming families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. He claimed the shooting was a hoax and the parents were “crisis actors.”

Jones defaulted on the main case by refusing to give the court the information it demanded, so the only issue was how much he’d have to pay. There was concern that the award may not hold up under Texas law.

But the judge’s decision makes the order more likely to survive.

All told, Jones has been ordered to pay 1.44-billion to satisfy defamation and punitive damages against him. He says he doesn’t have that kind of money.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

West Texas mass shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unexplained wealth orders will make life harder for B.C. criminals: compliance expert

Just Posted

Superintendent Chris van der Mark oversees the swearing in of school trustees at the inaugural school board meeting Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
School District 27 trustees sworn in at inaugural meeting

Highway 97 about 25 kilometres north of Quesnel near Hush Lake Road, looking south at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Drive BC photo)
Travel advisory north of Quesnel on Highway 97 lifted

Ray Hornby was one of the dedicated volunteers at Scout Island helping to construct the new boardwalk for the Willow Trail on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Scout Island’s Willow Trail boardwalk rebuild underway in Williams Lake

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website. (File Photo)
Police watchdog investigates circumstances around Williams Lake RCMP in-custody incident

Pop-up banner image