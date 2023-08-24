Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), Sheri Meyerhoffer, holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Canada’s corporate-ethics watchdog has announced an investigation into whether Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel have forced labour in their supply chains. Sheri Meyerhoffer, who is the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, issued three reports Thursday that say each company hasn’t done enough to demonstrate the products they sell in Canada are free of slave labour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), Sheri Meyerhoffer, holds a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Canada’s corporate-ethics watchdog has announced an investigation into whether Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel have forced labour in their supply chains. Sheri Meyerhoffer, who is the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, issued three reports Thursday that say each company hasn’t done enough to demonstrate the products they sell in Canada are free of slave labour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian ethics czar opens forced-labour probes against 3 big companies

Walmart, Hugo Boss, Diesel need to demonstrate products are free of slave labour: Ombudsperson

Canada’s corporate-ethics watchdog is investigating whether Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel have forced labour in their supply chains.

Sheri Meyerhoffer, the Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise, issued three reports today saying none of the companies have done enough to demonstrate the products they sell in Canada are free of slave labour.

The Canadian subsidiaries of all three companies are accused of relying on suppliers who source materials from Uyghur people forced to work in China’s Xinjiang region.

Walmart, Hugo Boss and Diesel all say they uphold strong antislavery protocols and investigate the source of their products, but Meyerhoffer said none provided enough information about specific allegations.

She says the main challenge is that products from Xinjiang are often processed in other countries, meaning that imports from countries like Vietnam could involve forced Chinese labour if they’re not carefully traced.

All seven of the initial assessments the ombudsperson has announced so far relate to accusations of forced labour involving the Uyghur people, although Beijing insists it has never allowed the practice.

READ ALSO: Canada’s corporate ethics czar launches forced-labour probes into 2 firms

Federal PoliticsLabour

Previous story
‘Astronomical costs’: N.W.T. politicians ponder next steps in wildfire crisis
Next story
Canadians unified on forest protection, cause of wildfire jump divisive: poll

Just Posted

Fraser Bjornson is training for Tour de North, a Cops for Cancer fundraising ride across northern B.C. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Fraser Bjornson is your friendly neighbourhood police officer

Image of the Bush Creek East wildfire. (Cory Erlandson)
TNRD confirms 11 properties suffered structural damage due to the Bush Creek Fire

Lauren Pinette captures silver in trick skiing at the Canadian National Water Ski Championships in Edmonton Aug. 2023. (Jonathan Hayward photo)
Pinettes, Rankin winners at Canadian National Water Ski Championships

The Wild Chickens slo-pitch team were the B division champions in the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Year-End Tournament. Mason and Lynnea Leah, back row on shoulders. Daryl Taylor, next row from left, Collin Leah, Kiel Bouchard, Josh Duncan and hidden is Shaun Morphet. Middle row standing are Cindie Walsh, Amy Morphet, Nicole Leah, Vince Noskey, Pete Bowman and Michelle Noskey. Darron Campbell, front row from left, Kalli Campbell, Rachel Lyric and Dez Wycotte. Shawn Lewis in front. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo Rowdies rise to the top at Williams Lake Slo-Pitch Tournament