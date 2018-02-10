‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

The federal justice minister has said the country “can and must do better” after a white farmer was acquitted in the shooting death of a young Indigenous man — a verdict that sparked a firestorm of criticism from First Nations groups across Canada.

A jury in Battleford, Sask., deliberated 13 hours before finding Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder Friday in the 2016 death of Colten Boushie, a resident of the Red Pheasant First Nation.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould tweeted her sympathy for Boushie’s family, adding that she is “committed to working everyday to ensure justice for all Canadians.”

Red Pheasant First Nation Chief Clint Wuttunee called the ruling “absolutely perverse.”

“Colten Boushie was shot in the back of the head at point blank range. Nevertheless an all white jury formed the twisted view of that obvious truth and found Stanley not guilty,” he said

Wuttunee added that the verdict has “crushed the spirit” of the people of Red Pheasant First Nation.

Boushie’s family had previously expressed concern that the deck was stacked against them during the court process.

Alvin Baptiste, Boushie’s uncle, said there needs to be a change.

“Something has to be done about this. The government, Justin Trudeau, we ask you to give us Indigenous people justice,” Baptiste said.

There was an almost immediate response from Ottawa.

“I can’t imagine the grief and sorrow the Boushie family is feeling tonight,” the prime minister tweeted from Los Angeles. “Sending love to them from the U.S.”

“Devastating news tonight for the family & friends of #ColtenBoushie. My thoughts & prayers are with you in your time of grief & pain. We all have more to do to improve justice & fairness for Indigenous Canadians,” tweeted Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe posted on Facebook urging people to be “measured” in their response to the verdict.

“Let us all remember our personal responsibility for our thoughts, our actions, and our comments — including those on social media,” he wrote.

The head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations held a late night news conference Friday as a result of the verdict.

With members of Colten Boushie’s family standing behind him Chief Bobby Cameron reported he had heard from Ottawa.

“I had a telephone conversation (along with) Jade, and Alvin and the rest of the family, just 10 minutes ago,” Cameron said.

“Jody Wilson is going to sit down with the family really quick to make some serious, positive change to meet the recommendations of the family.”

Cameron didn’t say what the changes might be but had earlier indicated an immediate appeal of the verdict and a public inquiry into the justice process during the trial.

He also told reporters that karma would eventually catch up with Stanley.

“Don’t think for a second you’ve got away with this because sometime down the line you’re going to pay.”

Canadian throat singer Tanya Tagaq, from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, had a brief comment on Twitter.

“There is no justice. You kill with impunity. Congratulations.”

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said there was no justice for Boushie.

“We will never give up on justice for First Nations in Saskatchewan or anywhere else in Canada,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our Treaties are about maintaining peace and justice between Nations.”

Kimberly Jonathan, a vice-chief with the FSIN said Indigenous people will continue pushing for change.

“We didn’t want more here. We wanted justice. There will be an inquiry. We’d support that. And we will be going to the Hill and we will be speaking as loud and strong as we can,” she said.

The Indigenous Joint Action Coalition called for a day of action Saturday to show “solidarity and support” for the Boushie and Baptiste family.

And rallies were scheduled for Saskatoon, Regina, Ottawa, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria.

The trial heard that Boushie was shot in the head while he was sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask.

The SUV driver testified the group had been drinking during the day and tried to break into a truck on a neighbouring farm, but went to the Stanley property in search of help with a flat tire.

Stanley, 56 testified that he fired warning shots to scare the group off. He said the fatal shot occurred when he reached into the SUV to grab the keys out of the ignition and his gun “just went off.”

There were sobs of despair and cries of “murderer” in the courtroom Friday night when the not guilty verdict was read.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

Just Posted

Cash fares and tickets no longer have age-based discounts in Williams Lake

In a move to encourage more people to purchase monthly passes, city council has approved changes for transit.

By-election for CRD Area E director coming up in April

With the recent death of Cariboo Regional District director Byron Kemp on… Continue reading

Baby, it’s cold outside

Temperatures have dipped down into the double digits again in the Williams Lake area

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

New Station House Gallery exhibit Wild like Moonlight beautiful and haunting

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Most Read