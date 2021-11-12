Green Regimen Elite Protein Reviews – Supplement Ingredients That Work?

If you’re working out to build lean muscle, meal replacement shakes are part of your plan. Meal replacements give a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and other essential nutrients in convenient powder form without affecting the hard-earned muscle. However, it’s not always easy to find a high-quality meal replacement.

Most of what is available on the market are substandard products that don’t accomplish their intended goals. Fortunately, there’s good news for those who are working out to build lean muscle. They can now work out and have the most nutritious meal to improve their digestion and overall health to an optimal level.

Known as Elite Protein, this product from Green Regimen is a high-quality vegan post-workout and meal replacement shake that claims to be more than just nutritious. Read this review to find out more about the product that claims to provide the highest quality meal replacement in just 30 seconds.

What is Elite Protein?

Elite Protein is a protein supplement made by Green Regimen, a Health and Fitness company that makes natural, organic, and plant-based products for Optimal Health. According to the manufacturer, Elite Protein is currently the most delicious protein on the market.

Available in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors, it’s smooth and doesn’t leave a grassy aftertaste. This product helps users build lean muscle, enhance workouts, and achieve a six-pack physique. Elite Protein equally helps in achieving a healthy plant-based diet that supports weight loss, improved lean muscle growth, and allows users to maintain a healthier elite lifestyle.

Green Regimen is a Health and Fitness company known for its high-quality Health and Fitness products. Elite Protein, which is the company’s flagship product, is healthy, nutrient-rich, organic, vegan, and 100-percent plant-based. It can be used as a post-workout shake or meal replacement anytime anywhere.

Top Features of Elite Protein

According to the official website, Elite Protein from Green Regimen exhibits the following features:

Complete Plant-based Protein

Elite Protein contains 25 grams of Pea and Hemp Protein to help faster muscle recovery. The product is a complete protein shake that is quite convenient and helps users keep their bodies conditioned for Optimal Performance.

Nutritious Meal Replacement

Elite Protein is made with a premiere Superfood blend using natural ingredients that supply users with high-quality protein on the market.

Most Delicious Protein on the Market

With Elite Protein, the manufacturers claim users can say goodbye to Chalky protein drinks. Elite Protein is smooth, delicious, and lacks the chalky texture and “fake sugar” aftertaste that is common with most proteins.

Rich in Micronutrients

While it was designed as a post-workout protein shake, Elite Protein equally serves as the Optimal Meal Replacement shake. This is because it is rich in organic nutrients with no sugar added profile.

Improves Digestion

Elite Protein improves the digestive system so the body can absorb the nutrients it delivers. The formulation is strengthened with Digestive Enzymes that break down the proteins, carbohydrates, and fats so the body can assimilate them faster. This allows the nutrients to reach the places where the body needs them much faster.

Convenient

Above all, the Elite Protein formulation is simple and easy to use. Users just need to mix the powder with Almond Milk, water, or their favorite smoothie to make the shake. This process takes only about 30 seconds.

Benefits of Using Elite Protein

As stated on the official website, Elite Protein delivers an Optimal Life with plant-based nutrition. Used as advised, users should expect the following three main benefits:

Muscle recovery: Elite Protein allows users to build and tone their muscles with faster muscle recovery.

Meal replacement: Users can prepare their most nutritious meal of the day in just 30 seconds.

Easy digestion: Elite Protein eliminates stomach irritation and improves the digestive system for easier and faster absorption of nutrients.

Above all, the fact that it uses pure organic ingredients makes it a perfect solution with no side effects.

Elite Protein Organic Ingredients

Elite Protein formulation uses only certified organic ingredients as follows:

Pea and Hemp Protein

Elite Protein is made of pea protein extracted from the best organic yellow pea. It delivers a neutral taste that makes it an ideal protein shake ingredient. The hemp protein is also a great source of amino acids.

Spirulina

This ingredient is another superfood and a great source of plant protein. Since it can generate cells, it works to fortify the immune system. Besides, Spirulina also contains anti-oxidants that make it a great detoxifier. This helps reduce exercise-induced inflammation and helps improve the digestive system.

Chia Seed

These seeds may be small but they deliver massive health benefits. Chia seeds contain high-quality protein and anti-oxidants. According to some studies, the seeds are linked to suppressing appetite, making it easy to facilitate weight loss.

Organic Maca

Maca is another superfood that’s known for boosting the immune system. It also increases stamina and energy, activates endorphins, and promotes hormone balance.

Coconut water

This ingredient is rich in five important electrolytes the body needs. These include potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus. With extreme sweating during workouts, electrolyte imbalance may occur. Coconut water is here to fill the gap.

Digestive Enzymes

In addition to the mentioned organic ingredients, Elite Protein contains a multi-enzyme complex that consists of gluten-free and GMO-free broad-acting enzymes such as amylase, cellulase, lipase, protease, and lactase. These digestive enzymes work together to help break down proteins, carbohydrates, lactose, fats, and cellulosic fibers. Besides, these groups of digestive enzymes are resistant to gastric juice action while maintaining their digestive activity.

What Makes Elite Protein Different From Other Proteins?

Many users could be asking why Elite Protein is different from other peer products on the market. According to the manufacturer, Elite Protein is a 100-percent plant-based nutrition formulation. Unlike most protein shakes on the market, which are either whey or animal-based drinks, Elite Protein embraces plant-based ingredients that are alkaline and have no effect on the body.

Besides, unlike other plant-based proteins, Elite Protein delivers 100-percent protein with no soy, stevia, or sugar alcohols. Importantly, the formulation is USDA Certified Organic. These qualities are the foundation that supports the faster muscle recovery and meal replacement profile of Elite Protein.

What Makes it More Effective?

Elite Protein contains 25 grams of complete plant-based protein and digestive enzymes. It also contains vitamins and minerals that supply the body with the nutrients it needs immediately. Since the formulation contains no fillers, GMO ingredients, or added sugars, it remains natural with unaltered properties.

Elite Protein Drawbacks

The product is only available on the official website

The discounted prices are not permanent

Individual results may vary

How to Buy Elite Protein

The Elite Protein Formulation is currently available for purchase on the official website at http://members.greenregimen.com/beelite/. The manufacturer recommends buying the product from the official website to avoid getting counterfeit products from other sources. Current prices are:

Buy 1 bottle of Elite Protein at $57.99 + Shipping

Buy 3 bottles of Elite Protein at $47.99 per bottle + Shipping

Buy 6 bottles of Elite Protein at $42.99 per bottle + Shipping

The prices are already discounted, with more savings on the multi-bottles. The prices apply to both chocolate and vanilla versions equally.

Moneyback guarantee

To stamp confidence in the product, the manufacturer offers a 30-day moneyback guarantee with every purchase. Users are free to try the product within 30 days and if for some reason it doesn’t work, they can return it for a full refund. This makes it a risk-free investment.

Elite Protein Final Words

Meal replacements are ready-to-prepare foods that can be available in many forms. According to the manufacturer, Elite Protein is more than just a protein. It is both muscle recovery and meal replacement super plant-based shake. This has contributed to its rising popularity.

