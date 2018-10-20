Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

It was beautiful weather in Williams Lake Saturday as residents made their way to the polls.

A steady stream of voters cast their ballots in the Marie Sharpe gymnasium.

As of 7 p.m. roughly 1,800 city residents had voted in Williams Lake, not including advanced polls.

Those who were there said it was a privilege to be able to vote.

Residents were still rushing to get into the Cariboo Regional District office to cast their vote.

