Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

CRD boardroom office, Marie Sharpe gymnasium become polling stations

It was beautiful weather in Williams Lake Saturday as residents made their way to the polls.

A steady stream of voters cast their ballots in the Marie Sharpe gymnasium.

As of 7 p.m. roughly 1,800 city residents had voted in Williams Lake, not including advanced polls.

Those who were there said it was a privilege to be able to vote.

Residents were still rushing to get into the Cariboo Regional District office to cast their vote.

Voters head to the polls in Williams Lake

