Brice O’Neill announced Monday he plans to run for the Cariboo Regional District Area F director position in the upcoming local government election. Photo submitted

O’Neill announces intention to run for CRD director

Present school trustee is hoping to replace Joan Sorley’s position as CRD director

A Williams Lake chef and School District 27 trustee is throwing his hat in the ring to run for the Cariboo Regional District in October’s local government election.

Brice O’Neill announced his decision to run Monday in a press release, saying he will run for the Area F director, to replace Joan Sorley who announced earlier this year that she did not plan to seek re-election.

Issues he said are important for Area F include fire, water, social and economic development for several of the smaller communities in the area.

All are “requiring a strong voice at the government level,” he said.

One of his main focuses if elected, he noted, will be working towards bringing a stronger communication system for the area including access to high-speed internet.

“Modern communication is vital for emergency services for people living in these more remote locations. In addition, the ability of local businesses to be productive in this day and age require high-speed access. Folks simply can’t be without it and I plan on fighting for it.”

O’Neill has spent his entire life in the Cariboo.

He is the father of two school-aged daughters and has been the executive chef at New World Café the past nine years.

He has volunteered for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District and is finishing up a four-year term on the school board.

He is the second school trustee to announce his intention to run for a different level of local government.

School trustee Sheila Boehm also announced in March she plans to run for city council.

Read more: Boehm announces intention to run for Williams Lake City Council

O’Neill said he wants to put the political experience that he has have received over the past several years to work for the residents of the area.

“Having spent much of my growing up years in Area “F”, I know I can be a voice for people living here.”

He praised Sorley’s hard work and dedication.

“She has been a dedicated voice for the area and she leaves big shoes to fill,” he said.

Last month the CRD announced its nomination packages were available and the nomination period for candidates runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 14, 2018.

Read more: CRD board election nomination packages available starting July 27


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Update on wildfires in the Cariboo, Aug. 18

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Williams Lake woman receives BCEHS Good Samaritan Award

While evacuating during the 2017 wildfires, Nicole Roberts helped to assist paramedics

Williams Lake’s air quality gives residents a bit of reprieve Monday morning

The air quality health index actually dipped down low

Williams Lake hopes to expand the Stampede Grounds sanitary dump

Sometimes the lineups are half an hour to 45 minutes on weekends

Maintenance continues on Highway 20’s Bella Coola Hill

Work slated to conclude in mid-Sept.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Most Read

  • O’Neill announces intention to run for CRD director

    Present school trustee is hoping to replace Joan Sorley’s position as CRD director