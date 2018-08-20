O’Neill announces intention to run for CRD director

Brice O’Neill announced Monday he plans to run for the Cariboo Regional District Area F director position in the upcoming local government election. Photo submitted

A Williams Lake chef and School District 27 trustee is throwing his hat in the ring to run for the Cariboo Regional District in October’s local government election.

Brice O’Neill announced his decision to run Monday in a press release, saying he will run for the Area F director, to replace Joan Sorley who announced earlier this year that she did not plan to seek re-election.

Issues he said are important for Area F include fire, water, social and economic development for several of the smaller communities in the area.

All are “requiring a strong voice at the government level,” he said.

One of his main focuses if elected, he noted, will be working towards bringing a stronger communication system for the area including access to high-speed internet.

“Modern communication is vital for emergency services for people living in these more remote locations. In addition, the ability of local businesses to be productive in this day and age require high-speed access. Folks simply can’t be without it and I plan on fighting for it.”

O’Neill has spent his entire life in the Cariboo.

He is the father of two school-aged daughters and has been the executive chef at New World Café the past nine years.

He has volunteered for the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District and is finishing up a four-year term on the school board.

He is the second school trustee to announce his intention to run for a different level of local government.

School trustee Sheila Boehm also announced in March she plans to run for city council.

O’Neill said he wants to put the political experience that he has have received over the past several years to work for the residents of the area.

“Having spent much of my growing up years in Area “F”, I know I can be a voice for people living here.”

He praised Sorley’s hard work and dedication.

“She has been a dedicated voice for the area and she leaves big shoes to fill,” he said.

Last month the CRD announced its nomination packages were available and the nomination period for candidates runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 14, 2018.

