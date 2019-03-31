LeBourdais wins CRD byelection for Area F

Maureen LeBourdais is the new Cariboo Regional District Area F director after she received 315 votes in the byelection held Saturday, March 30. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Maureen LeBourdais is the new Area F director after winning Saturday’s byelection.

According to preliminary results, LeBourdais received 315 votes, while the other candidates, Brice O’Neill received 27 and Shannon Rerie garnered 50.

The official results will be announced on April 10, noted the CRD’s manager of communications Emily Epp.

Comparing the election to the regular election in October, the preliminary results show 392 votes cast this time whereas there were 665 votes in October.

LeBourdais will fill the seat previously won by Conrad Turcotte in the regular election in October. Due to medical reasons Turcotte was unable to take an oath of office. Former Area F director Joan Sorley stayed on until the byelection.

Before the election, LeBourdais said Area F is made up of six distinct communities.

Originally from Toronto, she arrived in B.C. after high school to tree plant and ended up staying.

“I was supposed to go back and go to university, but I never did. I met Ray LeBourdais who was born in Quesnel.”

Their son, Matt LeBourdais, is married to Angie Delainey, who is also a CRD director, and their son Jesse lives in Vancouver.

Last week, Debra and Conrad Turcotte sent a letter to the editor letting everyone know Conrad is recuperating and thanked everyone for their support.

“Conrad is home now. We still have a ways to go but he is getting better,” the letter noted.

news@wltribune.com