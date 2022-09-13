Former mayor, councillor Kerry Cook running for mayor of Williams Lake

Cook was mayor 2008 to 2014, councillor from 1995 to 1999

Kerry Cook filed her nomination papers Friday, Sept. 9 to run for mayor of Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Former mayor and city councillor Kerry Cook is running for mayor of Williams Lake.

Cook was mayor from 2008 to 2014 and a city councillor from 1996 to 1999.

“I love this community, always have, always will,” she told the Tribune Tuesday. “It’s my home. My husband and I have been married for 36 years and raised our three children here.”

Inspired by the resiliency of people in Williams Lake, Cook said many in the community have a passion to make a difference.

While mayor she was proud of the “solid and respectful” partnerships she worked hard at developing and looks forward to building on that solid foundation if elected.

Her vision is simple she added.

“I want Williams Lake to be the best city it can possibly be. A city where people feel safe, where they feel valued and where they feel seen.”

Proud of the work many in the community have done, Cook said one of her strengths has been bringing people together and finding creative ways to meet challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges is how do we take a hard look at the city’s reputation and what we do about it as a city and as residents. We need a resilient economy, but it’s more than that.”

She said the mayor can’t do it alone, council can’t do it alone.

“It’s about the people and firing up those champions in all those areas in the community – arts, culture, heritage, seniors, young people, business community and recreation. Post-pandemic it’s important to support and encourage businesses, volunteers and celebrate the resilient spirit people always had.”

In addition to financial accountability and a sound infrastructure plan, building a community that everyone can be proud of is important to attract investment, she said.

A good leader has a vision and it is more than about making tough decisions, she added.

“It’s about having the courage to step up to the plate, having compassion for people and setting a good example. It is about empowering and inspiring others and having a continual desire for learning and growth.”

Cook recently from Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake, where she worked 37 years.

“Investing in people has always been a value of mine and I will have more time now.”



