ELECTION DAY: Polls are now closed

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

The Marie Sharpe Elementary School gymnasium was the scene for General Voting Day, Saturday, Oct. 20. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

UPDATE (8 p.m.)

Polls are now closed. The Tribune will be at both mayors’ camps, and inside Marie Sharpe elementary where votes are being tabulated, and will have results posted on our website at www.wltribune.com and on our Facebook page as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

Williams Lake municipal election and Zone 6 school trustee

Marie Sharpe Elementary School, 260 Cameron Street, Williams Lake

Cariboo Regional District elections

Area E:

Mountview Elementary School, 1222 Dog Creek Road

Chilcotin Road Elementary School, 709 Lyne Road

Area F:

150 Mile Elementary School, 308 Highway 97, 150 Mile

Horsefly Community Hall, 5772 Horsefly Road, Horsefly

Big Lake Community Hall, 4056 Lakeview Road, Big Lake Ranch

Likely Elementary School, 6163 Keithley Creek Road, Likely

Area J:

Anahim Lake Elementary School, 22484 Chilcotin Highway 20, Anahim Lake

Naghtaneqed Elementary School, 8350 Nemiah Valley Road, Nemiah Valley

Tatla Lake Elementary School, 16776 Chilcotin Highway 20, Tatla Lake

Area K:

Old Riske Creek School, 1238 Stack Valley Road, Riske Creek

Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells Street, Alexis Creek

All CRD area voters can also choose to vote at the CRD Board Room, Suite D, 180 North Third Ave., Williams Lake

School District 27 trustee elections

Zone 2:

Lac La Hache School,4787 Clarke Ave., Lac La Hache

Mile 108 School,4958 Easzee Drive, Mile 108

70 Mile Access Centre, 2545 N. Bonaparte Road, 70 Mile House

Watch Lake Community Hall, Little Green Lake Road, 70 Mile House

Zone 4:

Big Lake Hall, 4056 Lakeview Road, Big Lake Ranch

Horsefly Hall, 5772 Horsefly Road, Horsefly

Likely School, 6163 Keithley Creek Road, Likely

150 Mile House School, 308 Highway 97, 150 Mile

Zone 5:

Chilcotin Road School, 709 Lyne Road, williams Lake

McLeese Lake Hall,6178 Forglen Road, McLeese Lake

Mountview School, 1222 Dog Creek Road, Williams Lake

Wildwood Fire Hall, 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood

Zone 7:

Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells Street, Alexis Creek

Tatla Lake School, 16776 Chilcotin Highway 20, Tatla Lake

Anahim Lake School, 22484 Chilcotin Highway 20, Anahim Lake

Old Riske Creek School, 1238 Stack Valley Road, Riske Creek

Voters in Williams Lake will go to the polls with two names on the ballot for mayor and 10 for six city councillor spots.

Incumbent mayor Walt Cobb is running again, as is long-time former city councillor Surinderpal Rathor who ran for mayor in 2014.

Present councillors Ivan Bonnell, Scott Nelson, Jason Ryll and Craig Smith are running as well as Sheila Boehm, who is a school trustee, Marnie Brenner who ran in 2014 election, Jodie Capling, Tom Hoffman, Dave Moore and Natasha Wiebe.

In the race for CRD area directors there are two people running in Area E — Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld, three in Area F – Brice O’Neill, Shannon Rerie and Conrad Turcotte, three in Area J – Gerald Kirby, Doug Wickenheiser, Roger William and two in Area K – Betty Anderson and Chad Mernett.

For school trustee, Zone 1 and Zone 3 were acclaimed.

However, voters will cast ballots for five other zones.

Zone 2 (108 Mile and Lac la Hache) has two candidates vying for the seat; Robyn Angus and Mary Forbes.

Zone 4 (150 Mile, Big Lake, Horsefly, Likely) also has two candidates to choose from; Karen Blanchard and Ciel Patenaude.

Zone 5 (Williams Lake Fringe) will see Jim Ritchie and current Cariboo Regional District director and candidate Angie Delainey face off at the polls.

Voters have three choices for Zone 6 (city of Williams Lake); Katie Blaxland, Chris Ford and Alexis Forseille.

Zone 7 (Chilcotin) will see current school board trustee Bruce Baptiste challenged by Anne Kohut.

For all of our stories on the various elections, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter