ELECTION DAY: Polls are now closed

UPDATE (8 p.m.)
Polls are now closed. The Tribune will be at both mayors’ camps, and inside Marie Sharpe elementary where votes are being tabulated, and will have results posted on our website at www.wltribune.com and on our Facebook page as they become available.
ORIGINAL STORY
Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Polls are open at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:
Williams Lake municipal election and Zone 6 school trustee
Marie Sharpe Elementary School, 260 Cameron Street, Williams Lake
Cariboo Regional District elections
Area E:
Mountview Elementary School, 1222 Dog Creek Road
Chilcotin Road Elementary School, 709 Lyne Road
Area F:
150 Mile Elementary School, 308 Highway 97, 150 Mile
Horsefly Community Hall, 5772 Horsefly Road, Horsefly
Big Lake Community Hall, 4056 Lakeview Road, Big Lake Ranch
Likely Elementary School, 6163 Keithley Creek Road, Likely
Area J:
Anahim Lake Elementary School, 22484 Chilcotin Highway 20, Anahim Lake
Naghtaneqed Elementary School, 8350 Nemiah Valley Road, Nemiah Valley
Tatla Lake Elementary School, 16776 Chilcotin Highway 20, Tatla Lake
Area K:
Old Riske Creek School, 1238 Stack Valley Road, Riske Creek
Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells Street, Alexis Creek
All CRD area voters can also choose to vote at the CRD Board Room, Suite D, 180 North Third Ave., Williams Lake
School District 27 trustee elections
Zone 2:
Lac La Hache School,4787 Clarke Ave., Lac La Hache
Mile 108 School,4958 Easzee Drive, Mile 108
70 Mile Access Centre, 2545 N. Bonaparte Road, 70 Mile House
Watch Lake Community Hall, Little Green Lake Road, 70 Mile House
Zone 4:
Big Lake Hall, 4056 Lakeview Road, Big Lake Ranch
Horsefly Hall, 5772 Horsefly Road, Horsefly
Likely School, 6163 Keithley Creek Road, Likely
150 Mile House School, 308 Highway 97, 150 Mile
Zone 5:
Chilcotin Road School, 709 Lyne Road, williams Lake
McLeese Lake Hall,6178 Forglen Road, McLeese Lake
Mountview School, 1222 Dog Creek Road, Williams Lake
Wildwood Fire Hall, 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood
Zone 7:
Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells Street, Alexis Creek
Tatla Lake School, 16776 Chilcotin Highway 20, Tatla Lake
Anahim Lake School, 22484 Chilcotin Highway 20, Anahim Lake
Old Riske Creek School, 1238 Stack Valley Road, Riske Creek
Voters in Williams Lake will go to the polls with two names on the ballot for mayor and 10 for six city councillor spots.
Incumbent mayor Walt Cobb is running again, as is long-time former city councillor Surinderpal Rathor who ran for mayor in 2014.
Present councillors Ivan Bonnell, Scott Nelson, Jason Ryll and Craig Smith are running as well as Sheila Boehm, who is a school trustee, Marnie Brenner who ran in 2014 election, Jodie Capling, Tom Hoffman, Dave Moore and Natasha Wiebe.
In the race for CRD area directors there are two people running in Area E — Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld, three in Area F – Brice O’Neill, Shannon Rerie and Conrad Turcotte, three in Area J – Gerald Kirby, Doug Wickenheiser, Roger William and two in Area K – Betty Anderson and Chad Mernett.
For school trustee, Zone 1 and Zone 3 were acclaimed.
However, voters will cast ballots for five other zones.
Zone 2 (108 Mile and Lac la Hache) has two candidates vying for the seat; Robyn Angus and Mary Forbes.
Zone 4 (150 Mile, Big Lake, Horsefly, Likely) also has two candidates to choose from; Karen Blanchard and Ciel Patenaude.
Zone 5 (Williams Lake Fringe) will see Jim Ritchie and current Cariboo Regional District director and candidate Angie Delainey face off at the polls.
Voters have three choices for Zone 6 (city of Williams Lake); Katie Blaxland, Chris Ford and Alexis Forseille.
Zone 7 (Chilcotin) will see current school board trustee Bruce Baptiste challenged by Anne Kohut.
For all of our stories on the various elections, click here.
Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter