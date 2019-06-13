Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sumaya T. of Burnaby:

To me a beauty pageant is a platform for a woman to become more influential to her surroundings with extra confidence and a strong awareness of her self-worth. For me, the Miss BC pageant is an opportunity to learn and grow through friendly competition while presenting myself to be recognized for who I am.

Something that people find really unique about me is the fact that I moved here from a third world country, Bangladesh, to follow my dreams. But I think, what makes me unique is my will power to push myself to be the best version of me. I like to introduce myself as an artist. Learning to do new artsy things, creating influential social media content and volunteering at different events are few of my hobbies.

Currently, Iʼm working on pursuing my fashion marketing degree, wanting to see myself as a successful entrepreneur. One of my favourite sayings is, “Donʼt let anyone make you cruel. No matter how badly you want to give the world a taste of its own medicine, itʼs never worth losing yourself.” This ties back to my belief that love and compassion is the key to happiness and self-satisfaction.

To vote for Sumaya, click here

To visit Sumaya’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts are located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Artists assemble to create a mural for Cariboo Place residents

This project will turn the back of the Cariboo Regional District Library into a colourful landscape

Family fun the theme of annual Cariboo GM Soapbox Derby this Thursday, June 13

The only rules: soapboxes must have four wheels and brakes

Ministry and local hound hunters team up for cougar population study

Hound hunters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region provide equipment and local knowledge

Williams Lake Slumber Lodge owners hoping to expand operations

City council gave first reading to a development permit amendment application

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Man dead following explosion in South Quesnel

One man has died following an explosion at a residence in South Quesnel on Wednesday, June 12

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Most Read