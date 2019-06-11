Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Simran K. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Simran K. from Surrey. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in FortLangley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Simran K. of Surrey:

I believe that if life is not laughing at you then give it a good tickling and my prescience is to spread this message amongst my society. I want to be a true motivation for our youngsters to achieve their goals at their best, even if they are walking down the path of thorns.

I am a person who struggles at every step of my life, to achieve everything to be successful and to be where I am today. My failures are my teachers. I am solely working on a major environmental issue entitled “plastic biodegradation” and I keep on inspiring myself every morning to make my research worth it for every living creature on the planet earth.

The quote which reflects my story is, ”When you truly desire something in your life, then the whole universe will conspire to help you achieve it.” Also I believe that we all should never give up no matter how far your destination is and how hard the path is. As one keeps going, courage will push you more at your each and every step. I believe this is so, because I push myself every day.

To vote for Simran, click here

To visit Simran’s Cops for Cancer page, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harninder N. of Terrace
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Anastasia K. of North Vancouver

Just Posted

Fundraising carnival for family of toddler with cancer

Bouncy castles, donkey cart rides, facepainting and more

Diabetes conference underway at TRU Williams Lake

Three Corners Health Services Society has switched the venue this year

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP respond to stabbing in Glendale area Saturday evening

Woman arrested in relation to incident

Suspects arrested after Shoppers Drug Mart robbery Monday afternoon

Two people are in custody

Shaw TV, internet and phone services restored

Shaw customers in the Williams Lake and Quesnel areas were without services for about eight hours

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read