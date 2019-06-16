Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bryn S. of South Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Bryn S. of South Surrey:

I am a small girl with big dreams. My goal is to change this world. Becoming Miss Teen BC, will inspire and help me show the world that being a fighter is not always a male sport. I hope this pageant reaches my goal to influence more young girls to be confident and take on more non-feminine sports.

Over the years, my confidence from being a wrestler has helped me overcome many challenges. I motivate young girls and encourage them to be different because every girl is different in their own way. Being in contact sports, allows me to be more humble and take on hits that are thrown my way in life.

I am a bold and unique individual because of my experiences with being a model and a fighter. Which are two complete opposites. “I don’t fight for the money. I fight for my legacy. I fight for history. I fight for my people.” I look up to this person who takes pride in his accomplishments and refuses to belittle his opponents in a match, out of respect he has towards others. We all only have one life, it is our responsibility to succeed in what we believe in.

To vote for Bryn, click here

To visit Bryn’s Cops for Cancer page click here

