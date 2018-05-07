Load up on savings at WL Forestry Supplies’ customer appreciation day, this Saturday, May 12.

Time to work on your spring projects? Talk the the pros and save big this weekend!

WL Forestry Supplies hosts spring with customer appreciation day May 12

If a new lawn tractor, chainsaw or other spring essential is on your spring to-do list, there’s no better time than this weekend.

This Saturday, May 12, brings WL Forestry Supplies’ annual customer appreciation day – dawning bright and early and continuing throughout the day. Get all the information about the latest gear and gadgets from the folks who know, take advantage of some great deals and enjoy a barbecue lunch while browsing (there might also be cookies!).

“It’s time to get ready and gear up for spring and summer, and with our team and the industry reps on hand throughout the day, you’ll be sure to get the product you need for the job you need it to do,” says owner Chip Schick.

Here’s what you need to know to plan your visit:

  1. Get an early start: Chip and his team throw open the doors at 7:30 a.m. and invite you to chat with industry reps from Stihl, Husqvarna, Napa and other leading manufacturers. WL Forestry’s knowledgeable experts will also be on hand to answer questions as you check out the season’s newest releases – all the equipment, accessories and tools to get started on your spring projects.

    “Talking to industry reps is always great. They have the inside knowledge about all their products and are the direct link back to the manufacturers,” Chip says.

  2. Save! Along with the inside scoop on your favourite brands, you’ll also find some great deals, specially priced for the big day, Chip says, pointing out WL Forestry Supplies’ full-time, in-house mechanic is licensed to work on every product they sell.
  3. Gifts & giveaways: In addition to great savings, giveaways are on offer throughout the day and you can also enter your name for some exciting prize draws!
  4. Stop by the grill: Chip will flash up the grill from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a barbecue lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers, offered by donation to the local ALS Society.
  5. Family-friendly fun: It’s Saturday, so bring the kids! In addition to balloons and special kid-friendly giveaways and draw prizes, Rhoda’s Sweet Delights is also cooking up some extra-special cookies in special WL Forestry Supplies shapes.

Stay up to date with all the plans for the big day at wlforestry.com or follow them on Facebook.

***

Since its founding in the 1960s as Rosk Power Saw Service, growth has been a big part of WL Forestry Supplies, as it became in 1988. They expanded into automotive parts in 1999, taking on the UAP/NAPA line, and in 2006 added the Traction Heavy Duty truck parts to the line-up. Chip bought the store in 2015 and looks forward to serving the community and its people for years to come!

Today at WL Forestry Supplies/NAPA/Traction Williams Lake you’ll find a full range of automotive and forestry supplies as well as mining and mill supplies.

 

Industry reps from Napa, Stihl, Husqvarna and other leading manufacturers will be on hand.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Bears out and about in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Green grass entices animals out after long winter

Sticks ‘n’ Stones honour late teammate in tourney win

It was an emotional victory in the ‘B’ final for Sticks ‘n’ Stones as win dedicated to Jerome Myers

High School Rodeo set to wrap up today in lakecity

Hundreds of athletes are converging at the Stampede Grounds today to close out high school rodeo

AFTERBURN: How are you doing after the wildfires?

Part 1: Anxiety and stress post wildfires

Second annual Siegmueller golf tournament a great success

More than 150 golfers and volunteers take part in memorial event

VIDEO: McDonald’s Bicycle Rodeo all about safe, fun riding

It was a near record turnout at the McDonald’s Bicycle Rodeo Sunday

Hundreds mourn 45-year-old victim of Toronto van attack

A visitation was held north of Toronto for Renuka Amarasingha, one of 10 people killed in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto

Floodwaters in New Brunswick to rise for another day

Swollen rivers across New Brunswick are still rising, flooding streets and properties

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Most Read

  • Time to work on your spring projects? Talk the the pros and save big this weekend!

    WL Forestry Supplies hosts spring with customer appreciation day May 12