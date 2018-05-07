Time to work on your spring projects? Talk the the pros and save big this weekend!

Load up on savings at WL Forestry Supplies’ customer appreciation day, this Saturday, May 12.

If a new lawn tractor, chainsaw or other spring essential is on your spring to-do list, there’s no better time than this weekend.

This Saturday, May 12, brings WL Forestry Supplies’ annual customer appreciation day – dawning bright and early and continuing throughout the day. Get all the information about the latest gear and gadgets from the folks who know, take advantage of some great deals and enjoy a barbecue lunch while browsing (there might also be cookies!).

“It’s time to get ready and gear up for spring and summer, and with our team and the industry reps on hand throughout the day, you’ll be sure to get the product you need for the job you need it to do,” says owner Chip Schick.

Here’s what you need to know to plan your visit:

Get an early start: Chip and his team throw open the doors at 7:30 a.m. and invite you to chat with industry reps from Stihl, Husqvarna, Napa and other leading manufacturers. WL Forestry’s knowledgeable experts will also be on hand to answer questions as you check out the season’s newest releases – all the equipment, accessories and tools to get started on your spring projects. “Talking to industry reps is always great. They have the inside knowledge about all their products and are the direct link back to the manufacturers,” Chip says. Save! Along with the inside scoop on your favourite brands, you’ll also find some great deals, specially priced for the big day, Chip says, pointing out WL Forestry Supplies’ full-time, in-house mechanic is licensed to work on every product they sell. Gifts & giveaways: In addition to great savings, giveaways are on offer throughout the day and you can also enter your name for some exciting prize draws! Stop by the grill: Chip will flash up the grill from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a barbecue lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers, offered by donation to the local ALS Society. Family-friendly fun: It’s Saturday, so bring the kids! In addition to balloons and special kid-friendly giveaways and draw prizes, Rhoda’s Sweet Delights is also cooking up some extra-special cookies in special WL Forestry Supplies shapes.

Stay up to date with all the plans for the big day at wlforestry.com or follow them on Facebook.

***

Since its founding in the 1960s as Rosk Power Saw Service, growth has been a big part of WL Forestry Supplies, as it became in 1988. They expanded into automotive parts in 1999, taking on the UAP/NAPA line, and in 2006 added the Traction Heavy Duty truck parts to the line-up. Chip bought the store in 2015 and looks forward to serving the community and its people for years to come!

Today at WL Forestry Supplies/NAPA/Traction Williams Lake you’ll find a full range of automotive and forestry supplies as well as mining and mill supplies.