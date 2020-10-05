If wishes are not recorded in a person’s Will, gifts to beneficiaries and charities may not be fulfilled, explains Joyce Lee, a tax planning lawyer and passionate supporter of BC Children’s Hospital. Further, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

The Power of Your Will

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community

Did you know that a legacy gift in your Will can extend your values far into the future? What if you can help lead progress in pediatric health for generations of kids across BC?

A gift in your Will shows remarkable foresight for your community, and at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, we like to recognize legacy donors in a special way – as members of our Legacy Circle. It is an amazing group of individuals like you whose generosity is creating new possibilities for the future of care for our kids.

As an important member, we would ensure you have opportunities to learn about cutting-edge research, hear from families transformed by your generosity, and learn tax and estate planning tips. Most importantly, it allows us to express our gratitude for your gift.

To help you plan your legacy through a gift in your Will, we are sharing an interview with Joyce Lee Q.C., a tax planning lawyer and long-time member of our Chinese-Canadian Planned Gift Committee.

Q&A with our Tax Planning Lawyer

Joyce is a partner at Deloitte Legal Canada LLP, wife and mother to two teenage daughters, and is passionate about BC Children’s.

Q: Why create a Will? What does it avoid?

A: A Will avoids additional time, expense and confusion to family members when they have to decide who will take responsibility for the administration of the estate. Otherwise, the administrator needs to do the extra step of getting consensus from family members and applying to the Court for approval to act.

Q: Why is it important to create a Will when you are healthy?

A: An estate plan will evolve with changes in a person’s life and often takes time and a clear mind to settle. It is best not to leave the planning until a critical event has occurred. We cannot predict health and capacity issues, which can arise unexpectedly.

Q: Are there other documents that would be helpful to have crafted at the same time?

A: Powers of attorney and representation agreements should be discussed at the same time as a Will. These cover financial and health situations, and more.

Q: Why should you not leave everything to one person and trust them to distribute your estate using instructions NOT in the Will?

A: If one’s wishes are not recorded in their Will, there is no accountability to the rightful beneficiaries, leaving a high risk that gifts to beneficiaries and charities will not be fulfilled. And, if a donation is not contained in the Will, the charity cannot issue a charitable tax receipt.

Update your Will at different stages of life – so that nothing, and no one, is missed.

How have your assets and circumstances changed? Consider updating your Will and including a gift to your favourite charity, ensuring your values continue forward. Avoid confusion by listing the charity’s legal name and CRA registration number.

